MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – Staffing issues for the City of Humboldt came into clear focus during Monday’s regular monthly city council meeting.
A trio of city employees has defected in recent weeks. Of major concern is the loss of the city’s water plant superintendent, James DePriest. City Administrator Cole Herder noted that it’s a particularly tough blow for the city, as DePriest was uniquely qualified “and very good at what he did.”
“He had all four levels of certification for the job and that’s unusual to find,” Herder said. “It took us eight or nine months to fill this position last time.”
Herder said Humboldt’s Director of Public Works, Jeremy Bulk, will look to assume some of the duties. DePriest, however, oversaw the direction of the entire plant.
“Now Jeremy’s going to have to spend a portion of his time doing that work,” Herder said. “(DePriest) had projects in play, things we were doing improvements on. So some of those will get delayed. The three guys still there can handle some of it, but they’re operators and don’t want the management responsibility. It puts a big hole in our plans.”
Herder lamented that Humboldt seems to be a stepping stone for some, and he believes DePriest was recruited away by other cities.
“We’re a training ground for a lot of places,” he said. “We often take people that have trouble finding work. They come to us, gain skills and experience. They then apply somewhere else and make more money.”
Herder explained that federal unemployment has deterred people from looking for work, referring to the enhanced benefits related to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the pandemic, those eligible were receiving at least 67 percent of their normal pay, plus an extra $600 per week on top of that. The enhanced benefit is now $300 per week and has been extended through early September.
“We have lots of jobs available, and (companies) are competing for the same available workers,” Herder said. “It’s driving up the cost of labor because they’re increasing salaries to entice people to work for them. And at the same time, you have a lot of people who are unemployed, that aren’t even required to look for work. And they’re getting (the enhanced) bonus. So they’re actually making more to not work than when they were working. So there’s no incentive for them to (apply) and fill those open positions.”
Herder said the manufacturing industry is “booming.”
“Manufacturers in Allen County can’t find enough employees,” he said. “They’re begging them to come to work. Gates is advertising a program where the wage is $20 or $22 an hour to work up to 29 hours on weekends. They’re trying to get people who work full-time 40-hour-a-week jobs to be that additional workforce.”
The city is actively looking to fill the trio of vacant positions, which also includes street crew and maintenance jobs. Herder said he anticipates a potentially drawn-out process for filling the water plant operator position.
Water improvement project
The council also discussed a proposed multi-million dollar water system improvement project. The primary objective of the project is to replace aging water lines.
“The rate that we’ve been repairing over the last 20 years is inadequate,” Herder said. “We’re going to have to get on it or we’re going to get to the point where we can’t keep up with the repairs.”
Herder said it was also of the utmost importance to lock in the interest rate at 1.5 percent.
“The cost goes up 3 percent every year for construction and the interest rate right now is historically low,” he said. “We got in on a low interest rate for our sewer project and locked that in for 40 years. We spend a lot of money on financing, so that number is huge when you’re talking about several million dollars.”
With the recent gas shortage crisis still playing out in Humboldt, it’s paramount that the new project is cost-effective for Humboldt residents.
“The question is, how much can the residents handle?” Herder said. “At some point, we make the cost so high, it’s difficult for people to be able to make the payments. We have a duty to our taxpayers to best (utilize) those dollars and to protect them against higher rates.”
Financial audit
The annual financial audit was presented to the council by accounting firm Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips. Herder was pleased there were no surprises.
“I live that budget every day,” he said. “I was pleased they didn’t have any adverse findings. We finally got to a place where all of our other funds (general fund, gas, water, sewer and trash) supported themselves. In the past, we’ve relied on the gas fund to support other funds.”
Herder said that achieved one of his major goals.
“One of my goals over the past seven years was getting the funds balanced so that each one does not require help from another fund,” he said. “And that’s just happened within the last year or so. And our reserves are significantly (healthier) than they were seven years ago.”
Police cruiser
The council unanimously approved the purchase of a new police cruiser. The vehicle is a 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, with a price tag of $32,380. The turnaround shipment date for delivery to Humboldt is 90 days.“It’s a good addition to our police department fleet,” Herder said.
Dating back eight years, the city began replacing one vehicle from its fleet every other year.
‘We didn’t want to get caught where everything was old and falling apart.”
In other business:
• The board signed a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month. A representative from Hope Unlimited’s Child Advocacy Center and CASA of the 31st Judicial District took part in the signing.
• The council discussed disposition of old street signs.
• Members considered an agreement to sell property at 415 and 417 Bridge Street.
• There was discussion of COVID-19-related issues and policy, as well as weather-related gas emergency policy.
