Name: Muffy Fehr
Position: Sixth grade science and computer concepts at Royster
Schooling: BA from University of Kansas; BSE from Pittsburg State University
Years of teaching: 25 years; this will be my 21st year as a classroom teacher.
Most excited for: I am excited to get to know my new colleagues and administrators.
Goals: I hope to get my 6th graders excited about learning! I have been teaching in Iola for the last 20 years, almost all of that in 6th grade Social Studies. Science will be a fun change. Being new to the curriculum is exciting and brings out my creative abilities. My students and I will have fun while we both learn together!
Name: Leslie Seibel
Position: Kindergarten
Schooling: Kansas State University
Years of teaching: Three
Most excited for: I am most excited about playing a role in each of my students' learning journey.
Goals: Building positive relationships with my students, my teaching team, my building team, and my district team.
Name: Hailey Shields
Position: Social studies at Royster
Schooling: Kansas State University, 2023
Years of teaching: First year
Most excited for: Since its my first year teaching I am most excited to just get started and meet the students.
Goals: My goal is to earn as much as I can from my PLC and other members of staff, as well as adding in my own knowledge and ideas from time to time.
Name: Dalton Misener
Position: Elementary physical education
Schooling: Ottawa University, 2023
Years of teaching: First year
Most excited for: I am excited to help mold the next generations of students. I am excited to learn just as much from my students as they will be learning from me.
Goals: In my first year of teaching I want to focus on being a sponge and soaking up all I can from my students, administrators, mentor teacher, and all other staff. If I am able to keep a balance and grow I will be able to effectively be the best teacher I can for my students. Being that I am a Chanute High School graduate, it is an amazing feeling to be able to be back in USD 413 to teach and coach and give back to the district that gave me so much.
Name: Emily Yoder
Position: Preschool teacher at Lincoln Early Learning Center
Schooling: Wichita State University, December 2022
Years of teaching: First year teaching
Most excited for: I am the most excited to start my teaching career! I am also excited to be working with students!
Goals: My goal for the first year is to really build relationships with students and also build new relationships in the community. I am really excited to be apart of USD 413!
Name: Kelsi Gottschalk
Position: Kindergarten
Schooling: Pittsburg State University, December 2022
Years of teaching: First year
Most excited for: I am most excited to meet my kindergarteners and connect with their families!
Goals: For my first year of teaching, my goal is to create and develop a positive and safe environment for my students and their families! As well as, developing positive relationships with the kindergarten team, the building team, and the district team! I am excited and grateful to have been given the opportunity to teach at the school that empowered me to become an educator!
Name: Zachary Callaghan
Position: Agriculture teacher/FFA adviser
Schooling: Bachelor’s of science in agriculture at Kansas State University, 2020
Years of teaching: Fourth year. Spent the last three years teaching at Tonganoxie High School.
Most excited for: I am looking forward to working with my new students, the Chanute community, and supporters of CHS agricultural education and FFA. USD 413 has an outstanding Career and Technical Education Department and I look forward to working with this team of CTE teachers to continue to build onto the programs we're offering.
Goals: As Chanute High School expands its agriculture department to include two instructors this year, I aim to grow the number of students enrolled in an agricultural education course and increase opportunities available to students in our FFA Chapter. Everyone I've met since moving to the area has been very welcoming. I look forward to being a part of the Chanute community and school district!
Name: Abigale Walker
Position: Preschool teacher at Lincoln Early Learning Center
Schooling: Wichita State University
Years of teaching: Three
Most excited for: I am so excited to use my creativity and passion to teach young children and prepare them to succeed in elementary school.
Goals: My goal as a teacher is to improve my students’ education and help them grow knowledgeable.
Name: Lauren O'Banion
Position: Royster counselor
Schooling: B.S. communication from Pittsburg State University, 2021, M.S. school counseling from Pittsburg State University, anticipated 2024
Years: First year
Most excited for: I am most excited to have a co-counselor with as much experience as Mrs. Inbody, to guide and mentor me as I begin my career. I look forward to getting to know the students, their families, and the community of Chanute throughout the year.
Goals: My goal is to promote social-emotional development within the students at RMS, assisting them in gaining the skills and attitudes needed to help them understand themselves, their peers, and preparing them for future endeavors.
Name: Kinsey Hobbs
Position: Kindergarten
Schooling: K-State bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and master’s degree in elementary education from Fort Hays State University.
Years of teaching: 1st year teaching
Most excited for: I am excited to teach the youth of the Chanute community! Kindergarten is one of my favorite age groups to work with. It is easy to see the huge growth they can make in one quick year. Kindergarteners bring positivity to everyone they interact with and inspire me to be excited about each new day. I am also very blessed to have a wonderful grade team to work with!
Goals: In my first year of teaching, I hope to build a classroom environment where each of my students know they are a part of our classroom family! One of my main focuses will be on the social/emotional needs of my students.
Name: Amanda Clover
Position: Third grade
Schooling: Bachelor of science in early/late childhood, Pittsburg State University, 2011 and a master of science in education in curriculum/instruction from the University of Kansas, 2019.
Years of teaching: 12
Most excited for: I'm most excited to meet my 3rd graders!
Goals: I want to share my love of reading and nature with my students.
Name: Jill Daugharthy
Position: 5th grade
Schooling: Southwest Baptist University, 1999
Years of teaching: Six years experience teaching fifth grade; two years of kindergarten; four years of administration; and one year of preschool
Most excited for: It's very exciting to be back teaching fifth grade for 413. I am most excited the people I am around every day--friends I taught with at Alcott, my teacher team that I already love so much and definitely my students.
Goals: My goal is for my classroom to be an oasis--a place where students naturally thrive, grow, and are able to focus on their education.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.