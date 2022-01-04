STU BUTCHER
The 50-year-old Sports Illustrated cover featuring Mike Peterson is in the news again.
The magazine reported that over the years, a high school athlete is placed on the prestigious cover, declaring a teenager to be the next big thing.
“Sometimes, it works out — looking at you, LeBron James,” penned the SI writer. “But sometimes our predictions don’t quite come to pass.”
One of the covers was the August 9, 1971 edition with Peterson.
Here’s what SI had to say about the multi-sport athlete from Yates Center.
“Kansas kid Mike Peterson starred at baseball, football and basketball in high school. He went on to briefly play in an independent baseball league after attending Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia).”
In August, Sports in Kansas featured Peterson in a 50th-year anniversary piece by Mark Schremmer,
Now 68, the Kansas resident can be convinced to tell about the time he beat Muhammad Ali, it was told.
Peterson’s victory over the legendary boxer didn’t take place in the ring. Instead, a then 18-year-old Peterson, who had just graduated from Yates Center High School, edged out Ali for a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. That’s right, one of the nation’s most popular magazines once featured a little-known multisport athlete from southeast Kansas in a space typically reserved for such icons as Ali, Mickey Mantle or Wilt Chamberlain.
“I was told the cover was down to me, Muhammad Ali and one other person,” Peterson recalled. “So I like to say that I beat Muhammad Ali once. Now that he’s passed, I can say that without getting in any trouble.”
Jack Steiner, a local barber, wrote to Sports Illustrated in 1971 in hopes that the mainstream magazine would write a few sentences about Peterson in its Faces in the Crowd section, which highlighted the accomplishments of amateur athletes.
In the letter, Steiner outlined Peterson’s successes in football, basketball, baseball and track. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, Peterson was not on most college recruiters’ radar, but his achievements were certainly noteworthy.
A small photo and a summary of Peterson’s accolades in Sports Illustrated would be a fitting tribute, Steiner thought.
“I just tried to get him in Faces in the Crowd,” Steiner said. “I thought, ‘Mike deserves to be in there.’”
Still, Peterson didn’t get his hopes up when he was told about the letter.
Peterson’s skepticism appeared correct when Sports Illustrated called his mom Doris and told her they weren’t going to be able to include Mike in Faces in the Crowd.
Days later, however, the Petersons learned that Sports Illustrated had bigger plans. The magazine called again and told her that they wanted to come take pictures of Mike and interview him for a feature article.
“I had forgotten about the whole thing,” Mike said. “It turns out Jack must have sent that information in at the right time. Sports Illustrated came the next day and started taking photos.”
Sports writer William Johnson and photojournalist Rich Clarkson traveled to Yates Center in an attempt to capture what it’s like to be a high school sports star in a small town.
A couple of days before the magazine came out on Aug. 9, 1971, Sports Illustrated called one more time to let Peterson know the cover was his.
Almost 50 years later, Peterson said he was astonished.
“Why would they want to do that?” he wondered.
Fifty years later, Peterson’s cover remains on display at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in Wichita. He also still holds legendary status in Yates Center, which is now down to a population of 1,381. Steiner transformed his family business on the town square into a sports museum. There, you can find an exhibit of Peterson’s athletic career, including articles and photos from his days at Yates Center and Emporia State.
This small town kid from Kansas never asked for the attention, but he chooses to consider the distinction more of a blessing than a curse.
“It’s a blessing, because I’ve met a lot of good people,” Peterson said. “And even with having people still wanting my autograph and stuff like that, I think that’s a pretty good deal. If I had to do it over again, I’d do the same thing. I think it made me a better person.”
