The new exhibit at the Chanute Art Gallery includes a wide range of styles and media from statues to blankets from a number of artists. Bruce Brock shares several pieces of his “cowboy” art. Brock grew up in Chanute and as a young adult, followed his life-long dream to be a working cowboy on a ranch. Now a resident of Cottonwood Falls, he continues that work while developing his artistic skills that range from leather and drawing to poetry.

Linda Angleton, long-time area art instructor and Western artist, asked Sarah Worrell to bring her jewelry to exhibit. Worrell lives on a ranch in Woodson County and is inspired by ranching in the Flint Hills. Copper jewelry-making is a relatively new media for her, but she says she learned the skills of metalsmithing from her father and years of building fence and other day-to-day ranch work. Today, she sells her pieces online through a Western boutique. 

