The USD 413 Board of Education approved the sale of district property during Monday evening’s marathon monthly meeting.
Located at 315 Chanute 35 Parkway, the building is currently occupied by Olathe-based agency KVC Behavioral Systems Inc., with that lease set to expire June 30.
The district ultimately struck a deal with Hi-Lo Industries, also known under its trade name as Bridgewood Cabinetry, located in the industrial park. Board member Jeff Caldwell holds an ownership stake in the company, and recused himself from discussion and the eventual vote for approval of the sale.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said he had previously been made aware of Caldwell’s interest in the acquisition of the property. In an effort to be as transparent as possible, Adams said, the district hired local attorney Kurt Kluin to oversee the deal.
“He really acted as a quasi-real estate agent in this regard,” Adams said. “He served as a point of contact and dealt with all the showings and any and all inquiries. I have been totally and completely removed from the process.”
Adams further elaborated on Caldwell’s conflict of interest pertaining to the deal.
“Once Jeff notified me that Hi-Lo was a potential bidder, that is when I immediately pressed pause and said that I want Kurt Kluin to be the point of contact, and I’m going to completely step out of it,” he said. “That’s when I kept everybody on the baoard, not just Jeff, really completely hands-off until after the bid deadline.”
The district received a competing bid from Swader Investments, as well an unsolicited bid that never formally came before the board. Hi-Lo’s final bid was $301,000, with a down payment of $15,050. Swader’s bid checked in at $207,000.
Adams said that after receiving the unsolicited bid in December, he further discussed with the board how best to proceed.
“Do we want to sell this property or maintain the property and be in the property management business?” Adams said. “The consensus of the board was ‘No, that’s not really our function.’ We need to sell and be out from this property once and for all. So after that, I said I want to make this a fair process to everybody.”
Hi-Lo added several sweeteners to the deal. Those include a $25,000 credit for cabinets at no cost to the district over the next three years, sponsorship of a paid internship for a USD 413 student attending Neosho County Community College’s Mitchell Career and Technology Center, the payment of all gate receipts for the 2022 CHS Homecoming football game, as well as 50 hours of community service provided by Hi-Lo employees to the local community. Additionally, Hi-Lo Industries will serve as a partner with USD 413 and NCCC for student job shadowing opportunities.
“So when you look at that in totality, I estimate that adds at least another $50,000,” Adams said.
Adams will conduct an assessment of district needs, but said that the $25,000 in cabinetry will likely replace older cabinetry at Chanute High School.
Personnel
After closed executive session, the board approved the following:
Resignations – Dustin Fox, Kay Club Co-Sponsor; Amanda Mitchell, teacher; Cassandra Richardson, teacher.
Employments – Alex Harmon, custodian; Jerry Kevin Jones, transportation; Robin Richmond, classroom aide; Jennifer Washburn, CHS registrar.
There were no terminations or retirements.
