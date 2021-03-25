GREG LOWER
Chanute utility customers who are shocked when they open their latest bills will have an option to pay in installments.
A sharp cold snap during February caused an increase in energy use to keep warm, so city officials plan to let customers use a three-month payment plan. City Manager Todd Newman told city commissioners at the March 8 meeting that the city avoided rate hikes, but customers will still see an increase because of greater consumption.
City Finance Director Cory Kepley said customers will need to sign an agreement and then they can pay one-third of the bill this month, one-third plus next month’s bill next month, and one-third plus the regular bill the following month.
No fees or interest will apply to the bill that covers the cold snap.
Residents started receiving bills in mid-March that included the frigid February period, and others will receive theirs on the next one to two billing cycles, Kepley said. He said some customers have already started paying in installments.
Spreading out the payments should not cause a cash problem for the city since it is a short-term plan, Kepley said.
Chanute used all of its natural gas reserve and by the time it needed to purchase more, the price had dropped, Kepley said, so the city avoided the price hikes that other Kansas cities saw.
“To be honest, we did well,” he said.
Most of the increase that customers will see is caused only by the increase in consumption during the cold. Kepley said that it’s a double-edged sword, since the increased natural gas use included increased electrical use.
To set up payments, contact the city utility office at (620) 431-5200.
