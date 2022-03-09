MATT RESNICK
It was a banner evening at Monday’s Board of Education meeting for the Chanute High School boys and girls wrestling programs, with both being honored for their remarkable campaigns on the mat.
Also recognized were CHS boys head coach Andy Albright and girls head coach Nick Nothern.
Albright told the board of the adversity faced by his team due to the tragic passing of senior grappler Nate Cunningham, who was the top-ranked wrestler in the 285-pound weight class at the time of his death in early January.
During his speech to the board, Albright was flanked by most of the members of the varsity squad.
“We learned a lot about ourselves this year,” he said, adding that this year’s group holds a special place in his heart. “As a teacher and coach, I learned something really important — that we need our athletes, maybe more than they need us.”
Albright was impressed with how his team handled the unthinkable tragedy.
“These young men grew up really fast this year and endured a lot, helping set up a funeral for their friend and teammate,” he said. “So these boys mean a lot to me. I really saw what Chanute wrestling meant when we lost a teammate and friend.”
Albright credited his team for helping the coaching staff persevere in the midst of tragedy.
“These guys were the reason that the coaches and I kept pushing forward every day,” he said. “There were a lot of days I didn’t want to be there. Then I went into the (practice) room and these guys made me want to be there and showed me that joy of being there.”
The Blue Comet wrestling program boasts a tradition-rich history, but Albright has transformed it into a juggernaut over the past several seasons. The Blue Comets claimed the KSHSAA Class 4A team championship in 2020, placed runner-up last year, and slotted into fifth as a team this season.
“I know we weren’t really pleased with how the season ended with fifth,” he said. “I’m sorry, that’s not really our standard. But ultimately, these young men showed great courage all year.”
Albright said the senior class lost a combined total of fewer than 10 duals over the course of the past four seasons.
“They had a great career,” he said.
Albright also lauded his squad for its academic excellence, noting they had a cumulative GPA of 3.58.
“It’s really impressive and probably going to get them some academic honors,” he said. “Especially during the season, we’re gone a lot and these kids managed to maintain their academics all season.”
In addition to the fifth-place state finish, season highlights included a regional championship and first-place individual state finish by senior Kolton Misener in the 113-pound weight-class. Albright also discussed junior Ty Leedy’s dominant campaign. Leedy, who was named Regional Wrestler of the Year, entered the State tournament undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the 145-pound weight-class, but was upended en route to a third-place finish.
“Maybe it didn’t end the way we wanted, (not) bringing the trophy home, but a lot of character was built this year,” Albright said.
He also mentioned Cunningham’s parents, who he indicated were present in the audience.
“One thing I know from Sarah and Steve Cunningham, if you think that we spend too much time on athletics, you really have no idea how important athletics are,” he said. “And then we really found that out this year.
“Steve and Sarah told me more than once (after) the passing of Nate, if it wasn’t for the wrestling team and the love that these people showed for their family, and a lot of these boys have shown for them — that it’s helped them get through the day and (past) the dark. So athletics matter a lot. I always said that, but I didn’t really know until this moment.”
Albright was also selected as the Class 4A Regional Coach of the Year.
Girls program
First-year coach Nothern shared the spotlight with the CHS varsity girls wrestling team. Highlights of the season included a ninth-place state finish as a team, and a third-place regional tournament finish. Among six individual state qualifiers, Reese Clements placed third in regionals and fourth at state in the 120-pound weight class, while Kaydence Axelson placed sixth at state at 115 pounds.
Nothern previously spent nearly a dozen seasons coaching college men’s wrestling.
“I can honestly say this is probably the most fun I’ve ever had coaching; it was a blast,” he said. “The amount of work these girls put in and how coachable they are is unlike anything I’ve experienced. They’re dedicated, they listen and they’re coachable.”
Nothern said the atmosphere was always positive at practice.
“It made it fun to go to practice every day, and we continued to get better at a pretty impressive rate,” he said. “They turned it on at the end of the year.”
Nothern was named the 4-1A Coach of the Year by the Kansas Wrestling Officials Association.
CES concert
Chanute Elementary School fourth and fifth graders are set to perform their spring vocal concert at 6 pm tonight in the CHS auditorium.
