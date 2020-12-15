TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced Neosho County and Allen County have been selected to receive funding as part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP).
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the selections as part of the state-local partnership program that is part of the IKE transportation program. This year’s selections include 27 counties and three cities who will receive a combined total of $5.1 million.
“Congratulations to Neosho County for submitting a successful application and securing local matching funds for a bridge project that is critical to the community’s success,” Kelly said. “Improving the overall transportation system across our state is integral to our economic recovery, and an important step forward as we work to invest in and rebuild our state’s foundation.”
The selected bridge in Neosho County is located one mile east of Chanute on Grady Road.
“The bridge selected for this project has become a major route on the east side of Chanute,” said Gail Klaassen, Neosho County Commission chair. “Traffic continues to increase each year on this road. With this additional traffic, the condition of this bridge has become of great concern.
“Neosho County, like the rest of Kansas, is finding it difficult to find the funds to fix the many road and bridge needs that arise,” Klaassen said. “Partnering with KDOT to complete this project is the only way Neosho County will be able to complete this project during this time of crisis. We are grateful for KDOT’s investment in Neosho County.”
The selected bridge in Allen County is located two miles west and one mile south of La Harpe on Nebraska Road.
“This particular bridge is located on a major collector route and serves as a farm to market type road, connecting Iola, Gas City, La Harpe and the county’s landfill and quarry,” Bill King, Allen County Commissioner said. “Allen County was very happy to have been selected to receive the funds. We probably would not have been able to replace this very important bridge in the near future.”
KDOT reinstated this bridge program in 2019 to assist cities and counties by providing up to $150,000 toward the replacement or rehabilitation of a bridge on the local roadway system. For this recent round of KLBIP selections, a total of 68 applications from 61 local public agencies were received with requests for $11.4 million in funds. The total value of the individual bridge replacement costs ranged from $150,000 to $2.4 million.
“We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges,” Lorenz said. “This program allows KDOT to help communities move forward with projects that keep critical local roadways open and viable.”
The KLBIP targets bridges 20-50 feet in length and with a daily vehicle count of less than 100. Of the nearly 25,000 total bridges on the roadway system – approximately 19,000 of them owned by local entities – more than 5,700 have ratings or characteristics that make them eligible for replacement under this program.
