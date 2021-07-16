MATT RESNICK
ERIE — There’s a case to be made that the Neosho Valley Event Center is the best-kept secret in the county.
That should change next week, as the facility will be in heavy use for the 4-H County Fair, held July 22-26.
Checking in with a price-tag of approximately $375,000, the origins of the project date back to October 2016. Construction commenced the day after the conclusion of the 2019 Neosho County Fair. Due to fallout from the global health pandemic, the building was lightly utilized for last year’s fair and remains in pristine condition.
The crown jewel of the facility is the exhibit hall, occupying more than 6,000 square feet. The precise location of the exhibition area was formerly the horse arena. The expansive space will house many of the Youth Fair’s indoor exhibits — such as cooking, clothing, woodwork, photography, arts and crafts, geology, entomology, plants and produce. All 4-H clubs will also have space for their own booths, in order to showcase their members’ work.
The event center also features a smaller room, a kitchen and bathrooms. The smaller room is accentuated by a mounted TV and custom cabinetry. It’s used by the Neosho County Fair Board for its monthly meetings, and will serve as the main 4-H office during fair week.
The board elected not to name the building with a title that contained 4-H in the name, as they seek to rent it out year-round for various events. For example, several wedding receptions and graduation parties have been held in the exhibit hall, and more wedding receptions are booked for the fall and winter months. Companies can also book for conferences, as a Farm Bureau meeting is slated for August. In addition, the kitchen has been previously utilized for Southwind Extension workshops.
Aiding the cause for year-round festivities is a pair of 10-ton air conditioning units, while the building is also heated.
“Its use would be very similar to the Chanute (Central Park) Pavilion as far as the types of events we can host,” said Fair Board Treasurer Kathy Brazle.
The entirety of the project was financed by a trio of grants via Sunderland Foundation, Ash Grove Charitable Foundation, and The Goppert Foundation. The largest sum, $300,000, was from the Sunderland Foundation. The Fair Board also secured a matching-funds USDA Rural Development grant for the addition of the kitchen.
Other local entities who contributed to the project were Bridgewood Custom Cabinetry, Cleaver Farm & Home, and Midwest Minerals. Additionally, the on-site builder was from Chanute, while concrete was laid by individuals from Thayer.
“We’ve never done anything like this before, and some things had increased in prices,” Brazle said. “It’s been a learning experience for us. But I’m really pleased with how it turned out.”
“Each room can be rented separately — you don’t have to rent out the entire place,” said Southwind Extension Interim Director Krista Harding.
Harding said they’re seeking to have the kitchen certified by the state. That would allow businesses to use it as their kitchen of record.
“If you wanted to can your salsa and sell it, you could do it in here — once it becomes certified,” said Harding.
“And also to market your product as being (prepared) out of a certified kitchen,” said Fair Board member Justin Kramer.
Concessions, however, will not be available inside the event center during the Youth Fair, but will instead be sold in one of the original buildings on the fairgrounds.
One loose end includes adding an awning to the front of the building.
“That will give us a little more of a formal front,” Kramer said. “We’ve been very conscientious of our grant money and money we’ve received from donors in trying to look for the best prices, and work with suppliers to get the best deals — and make our money go as far as we can on the project.”
The facility’s lone downfall at this point is the absence of WiFi in the building. Among other issues, this would greatly hamper a deejay’s ability to perform at events such as graduation parties, wedding receptions or family reunions.
Kramer said the board has previously been in contact with internet service provider Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative Services.
“Right now, we haven’t gotten a hold of the right person,” he said. “They don’t think they have service nearby. But they do — they actually have service that runs through the fairgrounds.
“Being a not-for-profit organization, we’re trying to maintain our expenses as low as possible. We would hate to have a monthly (internet) fee for a service that doesn’t get used very often. So we were hoping to go through Craw-Kan. They’ve been big supporters in other counties of the 4-H program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.