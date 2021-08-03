MATT RESNICK
Face coverings are back in effect for all USD 413 students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
With the first day of classes less than two weeks away, USD 413 officials released a stringent set of COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.
The new guidelines include:
• Masks covering the mouth and nose are to be worn at all times by students and staff within any Chanute Public School building.
• Masks are required to gain entry to any Chanute Public School building.
• Visitors will not be allowed to participate during lunch service.
• Vaccinated and unvaccinated persons alike will be required to wear masks.
• Students will wear masks at all times when indoors.
• Students within six feet of one another will be expected to wear masks outside unless performing a rigorous activity.
• Temperature checks will be required for students, staff and visitors upon entry.
• Alternative learning infrastructure will exist for any quarantinedstudents.
• Synchronous learning will not be offered by the district.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said the No. 1 question his office has fielded revolves around the mask mandate.
“The primary reason for the mask requirement is so that we can maintain as close to normal of operations as possible — and we’re committed to face-to-face instruction,” he said. “And that really is at the heart of a lot of the decisions that have been made.”
Adams said that he firmly believes that he and parents of 413 students are striving for the same outcome.
“Families want their students to be in school, and we want their students to be in school,” he said. “And so under the current guidelines, the best way to achieve that is by both parties wearing a mask.”
The district will enlist the help of licensed contact-tracers. Adams said a primary objective is to minimize the number of students sent home for 10-day self-isolation.
“While we’re not entirely there, we’re pretty darn close to a situation where the only folks that are sent home are those that are sick,” he said. “Generally speaking, we are near where the only person who has to go home for 10 days is the sick individual. And that’s what we would love more than anything, is to keep everybody else in the building.”
Prior to the recent rise of the super-contagious delta variant, the district was seemingly on track to keep its less restrictive protocols in place. The school had previously eased restrictions in late May, and not much was left in place from the 2020-21 school year.
“We recognize fully that several things had to be sacrificed by students and staff this past school year,” Adams said. “So our attempt here is to minimize, and/or eliminate a lot of those things that were sacrificed so that people can enjoy the full experience.”
Adams and his administrative team came up with the protocols in consultation with the Neosho County Health Department. Additionally, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its updated K-12 COVID-19 guidelines last week.
“The KDHE guidelines were definitely taken into consideration,” Adams said. “In fact, we’re still reviewing some of them, because we would like to see whether some of those make sense going forward. Their document had not been out when we finalized our plan.”
Adams indicated they based some of their decisions off Gov. Laura Kelly’s recent press conference related to COVID-19 K-12 protocols, which was followed by her executive summary on the matter.
“We listened, we tuned in, but didn’t have any document in front of us,” he said. “We had to operate based on what we heard from her press conference. Once the document came out, we were able to see some of the other things she didn’t discuss. So that gave us an opportunity to further revise going forward.”
Currently, 54 percent of USD 413 staff have been vaccinated. Adams said the district has no plans to implement a vaccine mandate for its faculty and staff.
“And I do not anticipate doing that,” he said. “Philosophically, our team does not believe in any type of mandate for this environment.”
Adams addressed the guideline that restricts visitors from the building during lunch. In the past, those have included guest speakers and parents.
“The reason for the lunch prohibition is simply because that’s basically our one hot spot,” he said. “And the obvious reason is because everybody’s removing their mask to eat for 20 minutes. We said ‘Hey, let’s minimize the risk where it’s not needed.’
“So we don’t feel like taking away visitors at lunch is a huge sacrifice. But yet, it did represent a large enough risk where we said ‘No visitors for lunch.’”
Adams touched on ways in which to encourage students to get vaccinated.
“Our biggest piece is education — that’s what we’re in the business of,” he said. “Encouraging them to educate themselves by talking to their local provider and/or people that they trust. Exploration and education is a really good way of educating a young adult on something that’s very applicable to their life.”
Adams is very much looking forward to the start of classes, slated for Aug. 12.
“We know what the impact has been from the pandemic,” he said, “and we are just really looking forward to having everybody back with us, and getting back to a normal working environment, as much as possible.”
