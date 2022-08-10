MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt has tentatively agreed to proceed with USD 258’s request to provide the district with a School Resource Office for the upcoming school year.
Details of the cooperative agreement have not been finalized, but an undetermined percentage of the position’s annual salary will be paid from the USD 258 Safe and Secure Schools grant. The district recently received $11,790 in grant funding, approximately half of its requested amount.
USD 258 Superintendent Amber Wheeler presented two salary options to the Humboldt city council during Monday’s meeting. The first package is worth $25,970 annually and includes 1,280 hours at $17.50 per hour and roughly 135 overtime hours at an hourly rate of $26.25.
The OT hours pertain to activities held outside of normal school hours, tacking on $3,750. The total benefits package is worth $13,793. The district requested that the city cover $9,542 in insurance, while USD 258 covers the remaining insurance plus all working hours.
The second package reflects a full-time position at $39,970 per year. It requires 2,080 hours at the same hourly rate and with the same overtime allotment. The benefits package is worth $16,300. For this package, the district requested that the city cover the same amount in insurance as the first option, plus a significant portion of the working hours, totaling approximately $25,000 on the city’s end. The district’s contribution would be as much as $18,700. For both packages, required training costs would be split evenly between the two entities.
Assigned to the district’s buildings and grounds during school hours and select activities, the contract further outlines financial and supervisory obligations — including that the SRO would be an employee of the Humboldt Police Department.
While the SRO would report to the HPD, the district will assign its own supervisor to better coordinate the efforts.
“The main goal will be to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and students, the district and families, while ensuring a safe environment for all students and staff,” stated a document provided by Wheeler to council members during Monday’s meeting. “The SRO is not a disciplinarian at the district, but will serve to assist district personnel in investigations and working with students.”
The Safe and Secure Schools grant designates specific areas for which the funding must be used, and a resource officer is one. Wheeler said she feels it’s a worthy investment of the grant dollars.
“The position is a way that we can help build good strong relationships between our families and the school and law enforcement,” Wheeler told The Tribune. “Our kids get to know our police officer as someone that cares about them and someone they know.”
The district does not currently have a dedicated SRO, but receives limited help in that area through the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
The city will look to craft a Memorandum of Understanding to be presented at its September meeting. USD 258’s Board of Education will also need to ratify the agreement.
“Any time that we have additional staff, and especially one that’s specifically trained in ensuring the safety of others, that’s definitely a positive for our district,” Wheeler said. “We’ve always had a great relationship with our local police department, and this is just one more connection with that.”
While he didn’t say which option he prefers, Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder noted that the general consensus among the council is that something will be worked out.
“It would have to be a city employee who is certified in law enforcement and that’s why they’re partnering with us,” Herder said. “If we didn’t do it, they would have to go to the county or some other agency to get that certification level they want.”
Herder said that much work remains in the process.
“We have to find somebody and get them hired,” he said. “Then we’ve also got some work to do on how to split the expenses because (the SRO) is going to be pretty much dedicated to them during the school year, except for the days they have off like spring break, Christmas break and Thanksgiving. Some of those will be holidays and they will be paid for that.”
