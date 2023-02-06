MATT RESNICK
Bank of Commerce’s newly-implemented oversight of electronic banking accounts is nothing out of the ordinary, said Mike Aylward, executive vice president and chief information officer of the financial institution.
Having rolled out Jan. 18, both current and new customers must agree to terms and conditions of the online and user agreement in order to open an online banking and/or mobile account, which also extends to Bank of Commerce’s newest platform “Transfer Now.” This service allows customers to set up an account at another bank and transfer funds into BOC.
Among the new terms, the bank reserves sole discretion to suspend or terminate customers’ use of service for what it categorizes as “prohibited payments.” Aylward said that other financial institutions utilize the same policy, with Bank of America referring to their more scaled-back version as “illegal brand damaging.”
Among other things, this includes payments related to tobacco products; prescription drugs and devices; narcotics, steroids, controlled substances or other products that present a risk to consumer safety; drug paraphernalia; ammunition, firearms, or firearm parts or related accessories; weapons or knives regulated under applicable law; goods or services that encourage, promote, facilitate or instruct others to engage in illegal activity; goods or services that are sexually oriented; goods or services that promote hate, violence, racial intolerance, or the financial exploitation of a crime; goods or services that infringe or violate any copyright, trademark, right of publicity or privacy; and payments related to gambling, gaming and/or any other activity with an entry fee and a prize, including, but not limited to, casino games, sports betting, horse or dog racing, lottery tickets, other ventures that facilitate gambling, games of skill (whether or not it is legally defined as a lottery) and sweepstakes.
Aylward told The Tribune that the mandatory agreement is not unlike what’s in place at other financial institutions. He noted that the user agreement was recommended by Bank of Commerce’s IT service and technology management company, Fiserv.
“That’s what triggered everybody receiving this new disclosure,” Aylward said. “These are Fiserv recommended disclosure items.”
Aylward said that he inquired with Fiserv upon the rollout of Transfer Now in November, and Fiserv’s recommendation was actually disclosed to Aylward as being mandatory.
“(They) said that we cannot shut off the prohibited items section,” he said.
Aylward said that the bank is not targeting customer accounts.
“We have the right, but not the obligation, to monitor, block, cancel and/or rev erse such payments,” Aylward said, citing fine print from the agreement. “That’s the out, which gives us as a bank the option of not enforcing that. We don’t have to enforce those and never have.”
If an individual were to run afoul of the agreement, then Aylward and company would evaluate whether or not to shut down the account.
“It would be like us taking their debit card away. You can still write checks and come in and talk to a teller,” he said. “You almost look at it like mobile and online banking are a privilege for someone who handles their account in a prudent way.”
BOC account holder Mark Patton told The Tribune that he has concerns with the new policy, and has thus far held off agreeing to the new terms of service.
“It just gets to be a slippery slope where your bank can begin to tell you how to spend your money,” he said. “It’s not like I’m an international arms dealer, but I do buy ammo on occasion.”
Aylward indicated that it would be preposterous to freeze an account over a legal ammo purchase.
“This is Southeast Kansas. We’re not going to stop that,” he said.
Aylward also touched on sports gambling, which is now legal in Kansas.
“But if we have a 16-year-old funding their account with (gambling), or child pornography, this is what gives us the right to shut them off,” he said. “Any reasonable bank would look for things that truly are illegal. We try to use common sense into which of these would be enforced, and certainly it would only be things that we deemed as illegal activities. If it’s legal, it’s okay.”
