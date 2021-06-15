GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners met with department heads Tuesday afternoon to discuss budget requests for 2022.
The commission met with 911 Director Lori Nally, Sheriff Greg Taylor, Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown, and Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp. Although the meeting was intended as a budget workshop, the commission also approved a resolution to end the emergency declaration from the COVID-19 pandemic, and approved a grant application from County Health Administrator Teresa Starr.
Starr is applying for $188,697 in grant funding, and said she did not want to present a budget if she does not know how much she will receive. Nally said her budget does not have a lot of changes. In her department’s general fund, salaries are up $6,000 and commodities are up $1,000, while she anticipates $8,000 in funding next year from the Erie Police Department.
She also expects $81,000 per year in 911 tax funding, despite a decline when Chanute established its own dispatching. Nally said 911 taxes usually are $95,000 to $105,000 per year.
Nally said she is currently 4.3 percent over budget, but was not over last year and does not expect to finish this year over budget.
Taylor submitted his first budgets as sheriff for the sheriff’s department, jail and security.
He said he expects to be extremely busy as courts open up following the pandemic. He has not requested a wage increase for the sheriff’s office and training expense is the same as last year.
Overall, the sheriff’s office is requesting $16,950 less, but there is an increase of $38,000 in wages in the jail budget request. Overall, the three budgets have an increase of $141,254, due to an increase of $85,000 in operational expenses.
Kent-Culp said her budget is the same as last year.
Brown submitted the road and bridge department, noxious weed and solid waste budgets, and said there have been substantial increases in some line items.
He said engineering expense has doubled and signage cost are up because of the US-169 project. He said he based the fuel line item on current pump prices, and would be surprised if the cost of fuel comes down.
Commissioners also reviewed budget information on equipment leases. Brown said the county has increased the number of road graders to eight from six graders before. But he said other counties cover 50 to 60 miles of road with each grader. Neosho County graders cover more than 100 miles of road apiece.
The commission’s next regular meetings will be June 22 and July 6. Commissioners plan to meet with outside agencies June 22 to hear their budget requests.
