The state highway west of Chanute was closed Thursday and Friday after a truck hauling rock collided with a bridge.
The accident closed K-39 between US-169 and US-75 while the Kansas Department of Transportation inspected the bridge Friday.
Driver Carl Suckstorf was operating a Komatsu haul truck on Ash Grove Cement Company property at 4:30 pm Thursday when he struck one of the bridge columns between the quarry and plant, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. No injuries were reported.
According to KDOT, K-39 will remain closed to through traffic for approximately two months, or until reconstruction of the bridge column is complete.
K-39 traffic should follow the signed state route detour on US-75, K-47, and US-169. For construction and closure updates, use www.kandrive.org or call 511.
