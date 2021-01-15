Bridge closing

The state highway west of Chanute was closed Thursday and Friday after a truck hauling rock collided with a bridge.

The accident closed K-39 between US-169 and US-75 while the Kansas Department of Transportation inspected the bridge Friday.

Driver Carl Suckstorf was operating a Komatsu haul truck on Ash Grove Cement Company property at 4:30 pm Thursday when he struck one  of the bridge columns between the quarry and plant, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. No injuries were reported. 

According to KDOT, K-39 will remain closed to through traffic for approximately two months, or until reconstruction of the bridge column is complete.

K-39 traffic should follow the signed state route detour on US-75, K-47, and US-169. For construction and closure updates, use www.kandrive.org or call 511.

