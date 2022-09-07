MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A last-minute Neosho County Commission meeting was called on Tuesday afternoon for Wednesday morning.
The meeting was called at the behest of Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth for the purpose of appointing two electors to oversee preservation of election documents. That was addressed and unanimously approved.
But a special request related to the Road and Bridge department took center stage. Commissioner Nic Galemore was recently approached by Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis about the unusual request.
Davis asked if Neosho County would be willing to lend resources and manpower for the urgently-needed completion of chip and seal projects. The repair work is located at 8th, 9th and 10th streets and Hawaii Road in Humboldt, according to Galemore.
Allen County’s chip and seal truck is currently undergoing repairs in Topeka and its future availability is unknown.
Humboldt Public Works Director Jeremy Bulk was present to answer questions. Neosho County Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown indicated that he had spoken with Bulk about the request in advance of the meeting, but felt it was a decision that the commission needed to authorize.
“We’ve got several blocks torn up clear to gravel and it’s been like this for a year,” Bulk told commissioners.
Bulk added that the City of Humboldt is actually requesting a double-chip seal for the roads.
“We’re worried that the areas we’ve only got rock on — if we only put one coat on, by the end of winter that it’s going to (quickly) be back in (bad) shape,” Bulk said. “We would really like to put a double-chip seal on.”
The request was framed by Bulk as an “in-kind” gesture.
“We do want to pay for fuel in the truck and wages for the guys if that would help,” Bulk said.
Brown said a double-chip seal for the areas in question is equivalent to approximately six miles.
Galemore told The Tribune that the City of Humboldt is hopeful that the work can be knocked out in a four- to five-day period, which was confirmed by Brown during the meeting.
“That’s if everything goes right and that almost never happens,” Brown said.
Commissioner Chair Gail Klaassen voiced concerns.
“We’re still doing our own chip and seal (work), so what’s going to be the priority?” she said. “It sounds like you guys are going to be ready now to get this done.”
Brown noted that if possible, he will prioritize Neosho County’s ongoing chip and seal projects over Allen County’s.
“Before we did this, I would definitely want to finish up in the Chanute area,” Brown said. “Then, if the commission is okay with it, we could go on up from there.”
Brown referred to the Humboldt request as a “pretty major thing.”
“I certainly want the commission to make the call on this,” he said.
Brown said he was most concerned with the legalities of the request. While County Counselor Seth Jones was not present due to traffic woes, he informed Klaassen that there were no legal issues precluding Neosho County from approving it as an in-kind request.
“Taking our resources out of the country kind of bothers me,” Klaassen said. “We’re short on staff. We’ve now cut road and bridge’s budget for next year and still may be looking at some more cuts.”
Galemore said he’s primarily on board with the request because it’s in the county’s best interest to lend aid to a neighboring county. He also cited the limited completion window prior to the winter months hitting.
“Is it an emergency?” Klaassen asked.
Bulk said he called other entities to make inquiries about trucks available for rental, but it was no-go.
“We’re just running out of options,” he said.
Bulk added that he contacted the City of Iola and that they have a distributor truck that may or may not be in need of repair. Bulk said his message has not been returned.
“That may be why they’re not calling back,” he said.
The request will cost Neosho County up to $3,000 if Brown sends out two employees for the job. The rate is calculated at $16 per hour. Four days of work add up to $1,024, but it could take up to eight days, equaling $2,048. Additional costs include hours on machinery, which tacks on another $896.
City of Humboldt representatives have said they will cover the costs of fuel for the truck as well as employee-use of county vehicles — with refueling done in Humboldt. Additionally, the City of Humboldt will pay for its own chip and seal materials.
“They’ve offered to repay us in-kind,” Galemore said of his discussion with Davis. “Not money, but maybe trading out some services to help if we get into a pinch.”
Galemore said Neosho County has previously offered up assistance to Labette, Bourbon and Wilson counties.
“We’re small communities that need to pool our resources because we have such limited resources,” he said. “There are no other expenses other than our manpower and wear on the vehicle.”
The request passed by a 2-1 margin, with Klaassen dissenting. No date was given pertaining to the exact timeframe of the project.
“We’re hoping we don’t have to do this, but they’re ready to go,” Galemore said.
