A Chanute resident raised eyebrows this week when he found information about the S.S. Chanute Victory, a World War II Troop ship.
Gary DeVries, a 1977 graduate of Chanute High School, was doing some genealogy on her mother’s side in Indiana and happened upon the name in one of the newspapers.
He then found a Facebook post by Max Weakly, Bourbon, Ind., who was aboard the ship when it docked at San Francisco in 1946.
“This is the Troop ship Chanute Victory pulling into San Francisco with returning U.S. servicemen. I was on the ship at the time,” Weakly wrote.
Wikipedia reported that the namesake of the ship is Octave Chanute, also the namesake of the City of Chanute.
“Chanute Victory served as Troop ship in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans during World War II. She was operated by the American-Hawaiian SS Company. Just before the end of the war, the Chanute Victory’s Captain Larz Neilson steamed out of New York City to take new troops to Europe. But, three day out she was told to turn around and go home, back up the East River, as the war was nearing an
end in Europe. She served as a troop ship again, but as part of Operation Magic Carpet to bring troops home. SS Chanute Victory and 96 other Victory ships were converted to troop ships to bring the US soldiers home at the end of World War II. Some of her noted trips: Chanute Victory returned 1,403 Army veterans to San Francisco from Yokohama, Japan on Jan. 24, 1946. On May 17, 1946 she arrived in New York City returning Army veterans to the States. December 1946 she sailed from Piraeus, Greece to Genoa, Italy, then to Lisbon, Portugal picking up troops and returning them to New York. Chanute Victory returned 1061 troops from Bremen, Germany on June 25, 1946.”
It was sold in 1947.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.