ERIC SPRUILL
After finding some discs during his freshman year of college, Chanute native Brady Taylor fell in love with the sport of disc golf. So much so that three years ago, with the help of Travis Tobin and Dynamic Discs out of Emporia, he started a tournament at the Lakeview Recreation Area Disc Golf Course.
The event has grown over the years and has turned into the M.O.J.O. Open Chasin’ Chains tournament, being held today at the park.
“It has grown over the last three years. Last year we had 27 competitors and this year we have 35 at the moment, but we expect more to enter in the morning,” Taylor said. “I was pretty amazed by the amount of entries we have because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Among the 35 entrants are six professional players.
The three biggest names entered in the contest are local talent Derick Manly, Danny Lindel of Emporia and Isaiah Esquivel.
Esquivel finished fourth in the 2018 Junior World Championship.
The tournament will have two rounds and begins at 9 am.
“It works the same as golf; the lowest score wins. We will play the first round in the morning and then turn in our cards and take an hour lunch and go back out and play another round,” Taylor said.
Having Dynamic Discs involved has helped the tournament grow.
“They really are one of the biggest names in the business, they help so much,” Taylor said.
“The tournament isn’t really big enough yet where we have spectators, but it is also a relatively new tournament. Some of the bigger tournaments in Emporia have pretty large turnouts.”
