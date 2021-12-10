GREG LOWER
More than a dozen attendees from the southeast region of Kansas heard a presentation Thursday evening in Chanute on the statewide housing needs assessment.
The presentation at the Holiday Inn Express business center was part of a two-week tour on the assessment – the first study that’s been done in 27 years.
Presentations were also held Wednesday in Dodge City and earlier Thursday in Derby.
An online presentation will be noon Monday at dgusa.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtceuqrTsrH9D1zfnWZn1MmktX5lPlTKCL.
The state’s housing study was funded and administered by the Office for Rural Prosperity in the Kansas Department of Commerce and the state’s housing finance agency, the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
Amy Haase and Charlie Cowell, both with Omaha-based consulting firm RDG Planning & Design, gave the results of the year-long study. Feedback from the tour will be included in the plan that will be released in mid-December.
Neosho County was one of 19 counties in the southeast region, which was one of nine regions for the study. Cowell said southeast Kansas competes with Oklahoma and Missouri, and has some of the lowest median incomes of the state’s counties.
“You guys have more tools in the toolbox than Oklahoma or Missouri,” Haase said.
Census information showed growth centers merging into metropolitan areas. Smaller cities, called “micropolitan,” did not all see growth.
Kansans are getting older, Cowell said, and although incomes are increasing, they are not on pace with inflation.
Most housing stock is older than 1960, with southeast counties going back to a median date in the 1950s. Housing values are also depressed in rural areas relative to incomes, and that gap creates issues for builders.
The study also looked at the rate of renters who are cost-burdened, which means those who pay more in rent than 30 percent of their income.
Housing rehabilitation loans are most likely to receive local support, Cowell said. Montgomery and Crawford counties also had 10 to 20 percent of the population that is at risk of being under-counted in the census.
Goals that Haase listed include adding or freeing up middle-income housing, diversifying housing stock, extending housing security, increasing reinvestment in housing, addressing the labor shortage in building trades, and extending existing human capital resources.
They also discussed statewide and local strategies for middle- and low-income housing, conservation of older housing stock, and diversifying housing.
Creating more jobs requires more housing for employees to fill those jobs, Haase said. But young couples who find starter housing need to be able to move up to larger homes when they have families.
Older people who retire and open up jobs stay in their homes and do not open up housing.
One strategy that has sparked interest is to create an extension person to outreach for housing.
