GREG LOWER
ERIE – Tax statements to Neosho County property owners will be late this year because of the delayed approval of the county budget.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth told Neosho County commissioners Thursday evening that an apology would be included in the statements, which will be sent closer to Thanksgiving than the usual Nov. 1.
Elsworth said state statute requires that the budget be passed by Aug. 25. Commissioners held a public hearing in September but did not approve the budget, and instead created a revised budget, which they approved Oct. 15.
Elsworth said the delay also impacted statements Neosho must send to other counties.
Commissioners Thursday evening approved the purchase of a gearbox to repair equipment at the county quarry. Parts for the screening equipment will take 16 weeks to arrive, and the replacement gearbox will cost $55,000.
The purchase passed 2-1 with Commissioner Paul Westhoff opposed, and he also opposed authorization for the Road and Bridge Department to submit a credit application for the purchase.
Westhoff said he wanted to go out for bids, but Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the quotes from two companies were by the only firms available. Brown said the breakdown could cause the county to have to buy rock, and commissioners pointed out the delay the bidding process could take.
Signing of a contract for the courthouse heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting project was tabled. County officials plan to meet with engineers and contractors Wednesday morning for a preconstruction inspection, which commissioners Gail Klaassen and Westhoff both plan to attend. They asked County Counselor Seth Jones if they could sign the contracts without it being an official meeting, and Commissioner David Orr, who will not be able to attend, agreed for them to sign the contract and attend the inspection. Jones said he was not sure if the contract would be ready at that time.
Maintenance employee Herb Ford asked about dumpster placement and other details of the project. Most of the demolition will take place in December, and disruptive drilling will be done after courthouse hours.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp gave an update on the Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) relief funding for the COVID-19 pandemic. She said 33 entities have applied for operational funding totaling more than $1 million and eight response recovery applicants have requested up to $1 million. The 33 applications for household relief average $2,000 to $3,000 per applicant.
Kent-Culp said officials have tried to clear up misunderstandings about funding for schools, and the Erie USD 101 school district will receive $16,000. She said the process has taken time compared to other counties because of the parameters the funding must meet.
“You can’t just throw COVID in front of something,” she said.
Jason Martinson with Apex, developers of the Neosho Ridge Wind electric-generation project, gave commissioners an update. He said 115 components have been delivered and the rest will be delivered the first week of November. He also said 64 windmills have been erected and 11 machines on the first circuit will be energized next week. The plans are to bring on one circuit a week, and the operations and maintenance building should be completed before Christmas. The project will employ 12 people after completion.
Commissioners discussed a meeting proposed with the City of Chanute about Plummer Avenue and the intersection with 21st Street. They said they hope to meet after Election Day and before Thanksgiving.
Commissioners sparred over consent agenda items, which Klaassen said she had questions about. They discussed changes in the Health Department’s malpractice insurance and who had authorized it, and changes in the minutes of the September meetings. The consent agenda passed 2-1 with Klaassen opposed.
Later, Westhoff brought back a vacation request from the consent agenda that he and Orr said they did not see. Westhoff objected that the request did not specify the dates for vacation during November, and he voted against the request, which passed 2-1.
Westhoff also questioned Klaassen on whether she had authorized a change in the county’s website. Officials have raised objections to both of the companies that have been considered to rebuild the site, and commissioners said Thursday they would go with Advantage Computers.
Orr faced criticism during public comment from resident Shirley Estrada over mileage reimbursements for Orr and Westhoff. During the commission comments after Estrada left, Orr responded and said he did not understand her point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.