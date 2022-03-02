GREG LOWER
With warmer temperatures coming to the area, city officials expect to open park restrooms this week, an issue that has attracted attention on social media.
Restrooms at the Santa Fe campgrounds are heated during the winter, but those at Katy Park and Highland Park are not. When cold temperatures come, City Manager Todd Newman said crews drain the pipes to winterize and lock the restrooms until warmer temperatures are more stable.
Workers expected to reconnect the restrooms and restore water pressure to the sinks and toilets Wednesday or today, Newman said.
The Katy Park restrooms were constructed in 2017 and the Highland Park restrooms in 2019. Both followed installation of sensory playground equipment in the parks. Central Park only has restrooms in the pavilion.
The hike and bike trail north of the Octave Chanute-Wright Brothers park that goes past the Irene Hudson pocket park and behind the Chanute Public Library does not have restrooms, but there are facilities in the library.
City boosters and officials have discussed the need for downtown restrooms for several years to support downtown events such as Artist Alley, Main Street Chanute Pub Crawl and Safari Family Fun Day. Plans now call for restrooms constructed on Santa Fe Avenue south of Main Street behind the Chanute Regional Development Authority offices.
The city commission voted in October to fund the project from the city’s capital improvement budget.
At the time, the project was estimated at $43,000, but Newman said construction costs have probably increased. The intention was to have the restrooms completed by Artist Alley in September.
By comparison, new restrooms under construction at the Santa Fe ballfields are estimated at $75,000. The downtown restrooms will be 30 by 25 feet, while the ballfield restrooms will be 30 by 30 feet with an additional 40 by 30 foot pavilion funded by the Chanute Rotary.
As previously reported in The Tribune’s coverage of the last Neosho County Commission meeting, property valuations - and therefore, property taxes - have increased across the US as properties bring higher selling prices. Taxes have not gone up due to increases in mill levies, nor because of restroom construction.
