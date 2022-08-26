MATT RESNICK
ERIE — County officials are gearing up for another speed limit reduction, this one on Elk Road.
Due to ongoing construction of the nearby US-169 project – about a three mile stretch of road beginning at Ash Grove Road and going north over the north river bridge – will drop from 55 to 30 miles per hour. Inside city limits, the road changes to Santa Fe Avenue and already has a regular speed limit of 30 mph. Douglas, Harper and Lyon roads have all been reduced to 30 miles per hour as well.
The speed limit change was suggested by Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown at the Aug. 16 county commission meeting. A 30 mph sign has already been posted in the area, but is not enforceable until commissioners sign and publish a resolution, which they indicated will take place at the Aug. 30 meeting. The posted change will remain in effect until the completion of the US-169 project, currently projected for mid- to late-November.
2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore shed further insight on the topic.
“I drove through the area again just to look at it,” he said. “North of the bridge on the Neosho County side, it’s falling apart pretty badly.”
Galemore added that he has also been in touch with the county’s engineering firm, Topeka-based Cook Flatt & Strobel, for additional updates. The firm previously conducted a comprehensive study of the bridge and roadway leading up to it.
“I wanted to make sure that I was correct that reducing the speed limit would (lessen) the impact on the bridge based on volume of traffic,” Galemore said. “With excess speeds of 55 or better, you add (friction). It doesn’t matter if it’s a semi or a car. As you hit the bridge, the higher the speed, the more impactful it is to the bridge — and it’s already in a weakened state.”
Galemore said that the bridge’s weight had recently been raised in order to accommodate transportation needs of Monarch and Ash Grove cement companies. Galemore, who represents the area in question, cited the speed limit reduction as a legitimate safety issue.
“People don’t like it — I know,” Galemore said. “It’s an inconvenience, but we’re only talking about three miles of Neosho County. It increases safety and decreases impact to the bridge.”
Short of state funding, Galemore said that total replacement of the bridge is out of the question.
“If we had to replace it right now, our estimate is $6 million,” he said, noting that the county has applied for help from the state. “We can’t do it at $6 million — that’s half of our annual budget.
“I’m hoping this will be over soon. Opening the highway back up will help us out a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.