GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority board of directors extended and approved its contract with director Matt Godinez Thursday, but also announced it will restructure the position.
The executive director position will become part-time effective at the end of the year, and the board will begin a national search for a deputy director.
“First and certainly foremost, we at the CRDA are extremely proud of the numerous accomplishments that Executive Director Godinez has been able to accomplish,” board chair Kellen Adams said.
Godinez has accepted a position with the State of Kansas, which will be formally announced at a later date.
“This new opportunity in Topeka is yet another example of just how blessed we are to have someone with Matt’s skillset,” Adams said.
“The CRDA board firmly believes that this opportunity for Matt to serve both here locally, while having a consistent presence in Topeka, is ultimately in the best interest of Chanute.”
Godinez’s increased presence will only benefit additional opportunities and networking and will open additional doors for the Chanute economy, Adams said. Creating the Deputy Executive Director position makes good business sense, he said.
It provides a chance for CRDA to expand its organizational capacity and an avenue to think about the long-term future of CRDA, Adams said.
“Mr. Godinez has a wealth of both local economic knowledge, as well as years of experience at the helm to draw from and help to appropriately mentor and prepare the next generation of leadership for the CRDA,” he said.
Economic development stores a staggering amount of information within an individual, Godinez said, whether it is networking, long-term projects or strategic planning.
“It will be imperative for me to prepare and educate the Deputy Executive Director,” Godinez said. “During this time, I want to make sure all the progress that Chanute and the CRDA has made over the years does not lose any speed or upward trajectory.”
Godinez’s salary will be reduced to $32,000, half of the previous amount, and his hours will vary according to CRDA projects.
He will not receive retirement benefits or paid time off, but will still get health insurance and a phone allowance.
Other business
The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday, along with grants to improve houses and downtown businesses.
The budget totals $323,000 for the next calendar year. Godinez increased the projected revenue from the 0.25 percent sales tax by $5,000 to $260,000, which he said was based on past years’ collections.
In his financial report, Godinez projected that CRDA will end 2022 at 95 to 96 percent of the $322,000 budget.
Board members approved seven applications under the Chanute Housing Improvement Program and three Downtown Revitalization applications.
The board approved $5,170 for a total project of $51,696 to restore a building at 101 S. Grant. The property, owned by Sharp R&D, is not a storefront or retail business, Godinez said, but the project will save a downtown building that was once a Ford dealership.
The board approved half of a $10,000 project to powerwash and remove paint from the east wall of Doc’s Place, 21 S. Main. Plans call for a mural on the wall, which faces the Wright Brothers-Octave Chanute park opposite a recently-completed tourism mural.
Phoenix Rentals received a $2,021 grant for awnings to go on the Barnes Building, the location of Miranda’s Bakery.
The home improvement grants included $4,917 for 206 N. Franklin, $4,789 for 711 S. Evergreen, $4,962 for 415 S. Ashby, $5,000 for 1201 S. Highland, and $4,474 for 1207 S. Highland. A home at 212 S. Kansas received an additional $1,176 after it received a previous $3,824 grant, and a property at 611 S. Central received a $200 increase from a previous $2,404 grant. A loan to 114 E. 9th was extended to $3,500 from $1,000.
The Patterson Family Foundation, which provided the grant funding, was pleased with the results, Godinez said.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman told the CRDA board that construction of the downtown restroom is holding for weather, but he expects completion in March or April. City workers are completing the fourth ballfield at Santa Fe Park, and is on track to complete the project April 1.
Traffic detouring around the 21st Street and Plummer intersection project will possibly use Country Club Road, Newman said, but the city hopes that most traffic will use Santa Fe Avenue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.