Dog show at county fair

Kiley Dillow, Jackson Han, Elli Pemberton and Riley Kincaid hold leashes as their canines participate in the long down event. The dogs had to lie down for three minutes straight.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune

ERIE — Four youths participated in the dog show at the 2023 Neosho County Fair.

Kiley Dillow, with this year being the first time participating with Walt, a black Labrador retriever, received the overall senior grand champion title.

