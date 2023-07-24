ERIE — Four youths participated in the dog show at the 2023 Neosho County Fair.
Kiley Dillow, with this year being the first time participating with Walt, a black Labrador retriever, received the overall senior grand champion title.
“It’s probably just I kept cool and collected even if he didn’t do exactly what I wanted him to,” Dillow said of the victory. “And I never gave up.”
In the dog show, which was Saturday afternoon, youths walked the dog around the arena, walked around poles and also did a long sit, long down and other activities.
The judge also examined the dogs.
The canines were judged in two categories: showmanship and obedience.
Elli Pemberton with canine Dixie, a black Labrador retriever, received the overall obedience grand champion. Pemberton has shown Dixie, 7, for several years.
“She’s getting a little up in age,” Elli said.
Riley Kincaid’s standard poodle Chip, 5, received reserve obedience in the dog show.
“Really just work with him and let him know how to do everything,” Kincaid said of the preparation for the show with Chip.
Jackson Han, the intermediate grand champion, showed Mae, who is mix of a mini Australian shepherd and border collie.
“It feels really good,” Han said. “I’m really excited.
This year’s group is smaller than prior years, said dog project leader Colleen Kincaid. Last year, about seven teams participated, Colleen said.
“About 10 years ago, we had 36,” Kincaid said.
Colleen has worked as the dog project leader for about 22 years.
“It’s challenging. I train the kids more than the dogs,” Colleen said. “But watching, some of these kids I’ve seen you know from 7-year-old up to 17. I’ve been with them the whole time. So it’s nice to see them develop and learn, and continue to learn.”
Helen Ramsey of Lyndon was the judge for the dog show this year. Ramsey has been a judge for over 20 years.
Ramsey explained some of the aspects a judge looks for with showmanship.
“They’re really more judged as a team,” Ramsey said. “So how do they move as a team? Is their dog groomed? Do they follow the directions that I give them?”
After the dog show ended, Ramsey gave pointers to the youths in loosening the leash on their canines.
“They’ve got to do that, because if they don’t, the leash is so tight, it’s tight all the time. Well, the dog doesn’t know, ‘Am I’m doing something right or wrong?’” Ramsey said. “And if we loosen it, they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m right.’ But if I tighten, ‘I’m wrong.’ But when we come into the show ring, there’s not supposed to be any corrections at that time.”
All participants are judged on the same criteria, set by the state.
“And so what I do, as a judge, I just have to look — sounds awful — but I have to look for their mistakes,” Ramsey said.
Dillow, and the other participants, noted it was fun preparing for the dog show with their canines.
“It’s something new,” Dillow said.
