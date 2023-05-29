A member of the American Legion honor guard collapsed during Monday’s Memorial Day observance.
Emergency responders transported the man to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 5:11 pm
A member of the American Legion honor guard collapsed during Monday’s Memorial Day observance.
Emergency responders transported the man to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Legion Commander Melvin Eubanks was recognizing the honor guard and American Legion Riders when the victim was laid on a nearby bench. Bystanders administered CPR and later moved him to the ground before emergency responders arrived.
The victim was holding the post flag and the honor guard stood through the guest speaker’s remarks, the laying of the wreaths, and the reading of the Gettysburg Address, the poem “In Flanders Fields” and orders from General John Logan in 1868 setting memorial observances.
The ceremony continued with the reading of names of 33 Legion members who have died since the last ceremony. Observers also released black balloons and the honor guard riflemen fired three volleys.
In his remarks, retired Command Sergeant Major Edward A. Boring talked about several veterans who were recognized posthumously, including two Coast Guardsmen who were among 110 killed when an escort cutter was torpedoed in 1918. At that time, members of the Coast Guard were not recognized, but the two in World War I received medals last year.
“We do not forget,” Boring said.
Responders sent two ambulances, a fire truck, two police cars and an EMS van to the emergency call.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.