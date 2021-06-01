GREG LOWER
For the first time since early fall of 2020, the Neosho County Health Department reported no active cases of COVID-19 in Neosho County on Tuesday.
Epidemiology nurse Christy Hoerle said the county is doing a great job, but she still encourages people to get vaccinated. She said that vaccination has greatly helped reduce the number of cases.
One person was reported in quarantine, but there were no new cases since last week.
Neosho County has had 1,887 cases with 35 deaths, a fatality rate of 1.85 percent. On the last day of 2020, the number of active cases peaked at 161. The county’s first case was March 13, 2020.
As of Friday, Kansas reported 313,997 total cases with 5,076 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The number of active cases statewide is 6,015 after peaking at 90,202 on Jan. 3.
Hoerle said warmer weather has helped reduce the spread because people are getting outdoors and opening windows for ventilation.
She said 40 percent of people age 16 and older in Neosho County have completed both vaccine doses and 45 percent have had one dose. Hoerle also noted that the vaccination rates will change now that guidelines have been opened to those age 12 and older.
The KDHE reported 4,752 in Crawford, 3,472 in Montgomery, 2,751 total cases in in Labette, 1,245 in Allen, 1,018 in Wilson and 219 in Woodson.
