MATT RESNICK
The City of Chanute’s Parks Advisory Board spent a portion of Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting at Katy Park discussing plans for an upcoming Music in the Park event.
After ironing out several details, the board elected to greenlight the event from 7- 9 pm July 17 at the Fiesta grounds at Santa Fe Park. The board initially pondered pushing the date up to July 16, in order to avoid any conflict with the fireworks show, also slated for July 17.
Performing live will be Doc Hockett’s band The Past Blasters. They’ll receive $300 for the performance.
At last month’s regular monthly meeting, the board touched on the idea of combining Music in the Park with Movie in the Park, a plan originally broached by Main Street Chanute.
It was again brought up Tuesday, but the board did not proceed with plans to combine the two for this month’s event.
Main Street Chanute also confirmed plans to push back the event until later this summer, citing a conflict with the original tentatively scheduled date of July 17.
“This will give everyone attending a very nice evening of family, fun and enjoyment,” said Parks Advisory Board Chair Deb Shields.
The board also nailed down plans for next month’s Music in the Park, to be held Aug. 7 featuring a bluegrass band. During July’s meeting, the board mentioned the idea of having a food truck vendor on-site for the festivities on July 17.
“We’ve got all our music confirmed,” Shields told the board, “but it would be nice when we do our big one at Santa Fe if we could find some food (for spectators).”
Parks Director Clint Moore was also present for the meeting and provided an overview of recent happenings with the parks.
Moore confirmed that new parts have been delivered for repairs at Highland Park’s spray park.
Moore and company have also spent time recently working on the city’s hiking/biking trail.
“It will be nice to see the hike/bike path repairs, as they have been needed for some time now,” Shields said. “This trail is heavily used, so there should be some good (feedback) as a result.”
Moore did not report any major issues, but noted that recent heavy rainfall has slowed mowing to a crawl.
The board’s next regular monthly meeting will be conducted via email, according to Shields, as it conflicts with Music in the Park on Aug. 7.
