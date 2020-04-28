Recommendations include not opening city pool
ROBERT MAGOBET
Even with officials in these tricky times spread out at individual tables in the Memorial Building Alliance Room, updated reports and recommendations were made at Chanute’s City Commission meeting on Monday night. This included a suggestion to not open the city pool this summer.
In a landscape that has presented varying outcomes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, City Manager Jeff Cantrell addressed city employees in his report to the commission.
“Operationally, we’re kind of a tricky animal as you guys well know. We can’t just send people home, we have very essential operations, we have to be kind of strategic as to how we do that, if we do that,” Cantrell said. “In the weeks to come, I’m sure management is going to have barometers to move forward as you go forward for recommendations that will follow that. Certainly we’re going to watch our collections very closely. We’re following GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) right now across the nation to see what other cities are experiencing as far as sales tax collections. It’s not the biggest piece for us, but it’s still relevant. And also of course utilities. Utilities is a big one for us. The timing of the governor (Laura Kelly) and all those declarations, being able to shut people off, collect, or make them hold when they get back on with their utilities. That’s another discussion to have probably at the next meeting.”
Cantrell said he suggests allowing folks who are phased in to have the opportunity to get back on their feet. He also noted that he believes there have been some potential utility shutoffs because people have had the opportunity, but there likely have been others because of a hardship situation. Still, utilities will be monitored and this concern will be discussed next week.
9-1-1
Cantrell also told commissioners that the city is starting the interview process for dispatchers this week. He said that he has had communication with the county in an effort to schedule a joint work session to discuss ongoing 9-1-1 problems.
“It remains my opinion that getting both the governing bodies in one room to discuss technical issues will be a little bit like us getting together and discussing the transmission of my truck and how we fix it,” Cantrell said. “I really don’t think it’s the expertise of elected officials to join and have those discussions. It would be more likely to be two or three individual staff members to work those issues out. And we’re prepared to do that. And that will have to happen in the weeks and months to come for sure.”
Crews are already piecing together the city’s new emergency system. But as of right now, emergency services are still routed through county services.
The city’s emergency system should go live on time, and Cantrell said he anticipates the biggest issue will be splitting up the 9-1-1 dollars.
Power
No formal action was taken after city officials discussed a potential contract with Priority Power Management . PPM is an energy management services and consulting firm that specializes in developing and implementing strategies that mitigate risk and overcome challenges associated with managing energy data, supply, demand, and delivery infrastructure.
Cantrell’s recommendation was to discuss the specifics on the contract and to have a decision well before Jan. 1.
“I think what the consultant (Scott Shreve) proposed was we pay a little bit more because we’ve been a fixed price for the last 15-16 years, and at one time it made sense that we keep that static pricing because we were the biggest city within the energy group that was pushing pricing opportunities or the betterment of Chanute and the other cities,” he said. “And so for a long time, it really didn’t matter what our consulting fee was. That allowed us and other cities to enjoy lower pricing. And because of that, there were other opportunities for the consultant to make collections for their services. And now Chanute is no longer the designated market participant. And so each city is responsible for their own fees. And so that then requires any consultant that does this kind of work to make sure that everyone is in an approximate range of what the real market is for their services.”
Right now, the city has a one-year contract with PPM that lasts until Sept. 1. But under the terms, city officials have to make a decision on renewing the contract within 90 days the term’s end.
The current contract is the same amount of money the city was spending when the company was contracted for a number of years. Officials were concerned about a potential fee increase from now until Sept. 1. Shreve weighed in on the matter.
“The agreement will stay as is today,” he said. We’re still going to be under that agreement, but we’ve never had an increase since we started (in 2002).
“The proposed increase would start with this new proposal of the power supply. One of your existing supplies expires Dec. 31 of 2020. And so we were replacing that (and) those fees would start Jan. 1 as well with the increased fees.”
Shreve pointed out that PPM has done myriad power supply changes to help lower the city’s bill, citing that if city officials agreed to the contract, the overall energy bill would be lower than what it is now.
Still, without knowing figures and how rates stack up against other cities, officials were hesitant to make a decision.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot wants to avoid the worst-case scenario.
“The worst outcome in my mind would be if we had to raise our rates to our customers because of a management fee,” Berthot said. “I’d like to see those numbers. I wouldn’t say I’m opposed to it, but I would like more information to make a good educated decision.”
COVID-19 stay-at-home order, pool recommendation
Commissioner Phil Chaney said he wants people to know that folks around the nation are under stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And specifically the city of Chanute is under a stay-at-home order under the advisement of the state, and not the city itself.
For those who oppose the stay-at-home order, that is a state issue and people can go to Topeka to protest there, Chaney emphasized.
Along those lines, Cantrell said his guidance to staff is to not to plan for the city pool to be open this summer, though that isn’t an official decision as of now. But Cantrell mentioned that the spray park at Highland Park can remain open.
“I’ve been hearing some of the same things that Phil has, and I hope the governor trusts us to have control of our own lives here pretty quick,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said. “We have companies and businesses that are hurting. And I think we have the common sense to govern our own selves. I’m hoping we will get it back in our hands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.