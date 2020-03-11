ERIC SPRUILL
In response to the World Health Organization declaring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, Neosho County Community College has suspended all college-sponsored out-of-state travel through the end of March.
NCCC President Brian Inbody was in meetings all day Wednesday as the school was preparing a Pandemic Plan to be added to the college’s Emergency Action Plan.
“I have been in education now for 28 years and we never had a pandemic before. We are in new territory,” Inbody said. “The most important thing is to balance what people expect us to do with what is required. We are attempting to do that.”
Inbody explained it is difficult to come up with plans when the landscape changes from hour to hour.
“It’s difficult because we have continuity of education and we want to make sure the classes go on. We are trying to find out what is essential, versus what is not,” he said. “We want to ensure our students are safe, our employees are safe and visitors to our campus are safe. We have to be able to adapt, be flexible and do it very quickly.”
NCCC already has an Emergency Action Plan in place that deals with infectious disease. But Inbody said this plan was made regarding the flu or another virus spreading through the campus.
Inbody said the school has never had to make a plan for the threat of an infectious disease like COVID-19.
“This is something all colleges are dealing with. Currently there is a lot of information being shared between schools. We are borrowing a lot from other schools and universities and combining it with some very good outlines with the Centers for Disease Control,” Inbody said.
With spring break next week, the college is trying to keep track of where students travel. NCCC is asking all students to report where they plan to go during the week.
Inbody said under the Higher Education Reauthorization Act, if a student plans to be gone for more than 48 hours, by law the school has to attempt to find out where they went.
“I can suspend travel for the college, but I can’t suspend spring break. Students will go to different areas and then come back. We are currently asking students to sign out and tell us where they are going, and we are going to be watching to see if where they went happens to be a hotspot,” he said.
If a student does travel to a COVID-19 “hotspot,” Inbody said the student may be asked to self-quarantine upon return to campus. He said with thousands of students it is hard to know where each of them is going.
If someone in the service area does test positive for the virus, Inbody said they may have to go to what the CDC calls the Level II plan.
“This plan could be where classes are moved to an online-only environment. We are focused on doing everything we can to remain open,” he said. “With classes such as welding and construction, those would be hard to teach online. There are thousands of ‘what-if’ scenarios and we are just trying to stay informed and up to date.”
NCCC’s track team will miss the Texas Southern Relays scheduled for March 20-21 in Houston, Texas.
Inbody also suspended a trip to New York City that students had been planning to go on.
Events around the country are being affected.
Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA announced they will hold the NCAA tournament without any fans in the arenas. The National Basketball Association is also entertaining the thought of removing fans from its games.
