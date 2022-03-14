Tribune staff

Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on US-169 Monday morning east of Humboldt.

Jaime Lynn Ellis, 45, Iola, and Gordon Edward Lane, 62, Ottawa, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and taken to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City for autopsy.

The two passengers in Ellis’ vehicle were taken to hospitals. Kylynn Collins, 6, Iola, was transported to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, and David Daniel Glaze, 42, Carbondale, was taken to Overland Park Regional hospital, both with suspected serious injuries, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

The accident happened at 6:32 am Monday at the Hawaii Road exit of US-169, which was closed until 11 am Monday. Lane was southbound driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when it went left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2019 Ford F150 driven by Ellis.

All of the victims were wearing seatbelts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments