MATT RESNICK
Three members of Chanute High School’s FCCLA team are fresh off a fourth-place gold-medal finish at the National Leadership Conference, held June 27 through July 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The traveling trio was composed of seniors Blair Curtis, Aaron Rodriquez and Kaylee Stout. In order to advance to the showcase event, they had previously achieved first-place finishes at the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America district competition, and the State Leadership Conference in Wichita.
CHS Family and Consumer Science instructor and FCCLA sponsor Leah Hoesli said her squad faced numerous obstacles this year, primarily related to COVID-19 and its myriad protocols.
“They’ve been quarantined quite a few times,” she said, “and to accomplish fourth in the nation and first in State was amazing.”
The trio’s gold-medal showing came in the category of “Chapter and Review.” For this the group delivered an approximately 20-minute speech, entailing a broad overview of what their local chapter has accomplished over the course of the past year.
The PowerPoint presentation included a graphic of their chapter’s budget and resources, meetings attended, various responsibilities and duties handled by the club members, and community service projects.
“And they have to explain how the Family and Consumer Science standards tie into their project,” Hoesli said. “Things they learned in class, and how it helped them to complete the project.”
Now in her 16th year as an FCS instructor, with eight of those spent at Chanute, Hoesli said witnessing her students’ recent achievements has been “mind-blowing.”
“I was speechless when I saw their ranking,” she said. “If you score a 90 or above, you still receive a gold. But out of all the (chapters) competing, they placed fourth in the nation.
“Public speaking is something most students struggle with and (FCCLA members) have to be able to speak in front of judges.”
While at the National Leadership Conference, the Chanute team members attended various leadership sessions throughout the week and networked with other FCCLA members from across the nation.
Additionally, Curtis was invited to an on-stage signing ceremony, as she inked a national letter of intent that places her on a path to become a future FCS teacher. She plans on first attending Neosho County Community College, then transferring to Pittsburg State for her teaching degree.
“FCCLA does the signing event to promote FACS education teachers,” Hoesli said. “There’s a lot of people retiring, but not a whole lot of people going into that type of education. So that was pretty awesome to see.”
They partook in sightseeing during their downtime, which included stops at the Grand Ole Opry, Parthenon, Country Music Hall of Fame, and the National Museum of African American Music.
“So, it wasn’t just all business the whole time,” Hoesli said. “We learned real quick that you don’t want to go on Broadway Street (downtown) after like 9:30 pm. It was fun, and definitely an eye-opening experience for the kids.”
Stout called the weeklong trip to Nashville a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I was kind of nervous to go far away at first,” she said. “But we had a lot of fun. I got to see a bunch of new things I’ll probably never get to see again.”
Stout was only lightly involved her first year in FCCLA, but became a state officer as a junior.
“And then we just started doing really good from there,” she said.
Stout was shocked upon learning of their top-notch finish.
“When we found out we placed fourth in the nation, I was kind of surprised,” she said. “I was like ‘No, that can’t be true.’ But we were really excited, and definitely worked very hard for it. Lots of practice, working on the speech.”
A class of ‘21 grad, Stout had her prep career transformed by FCCLA. Having faced much adversity during her adolescence, her prospects began to brighten upon meeting Hoesli and joining FCCLA during her sophomore year.
“Leah has always been like a mother-figure in my life,” Stout said. “My sophomore year I was in a really bad place, and she pushed me a lot to do better. So we made that connection that is unbreakable. I don’t know what I would have done without her.”
“She’s my girl,” Hoesli said. “I’ve taken her under my wing.”
Stout said she’s planning on taking a year off from school, then attending NCCC, transferring to Pitt State, and ultimately becoming an elementary school teacher.
“I’ve learned a lot in FCCLA about being a good leader and how to carry myself in a good way,” she said.
Royster Middle School FCCLA member Kayleigh Watts also earned a Silver medal for her presentation at the National Leadership Conference in Nashville.
