GREG LOWER
Parks Advisory Board members offered suggestions for Santa Fe Park and will hold their next meeting there.
Board chair Debbie Shields urged the members to ask their inner child for ideas.
“I want this to be a kids’ wonderland,” she said.
After updating playground equipment at Katy and Highland parks, the board is looking at updates for Santa Fe. Proposals included handicapped-accessible, sensory playground equipment aimed at birth to 12-year-old children, with a color scheme that would go along with the lake and coordinate with the blue-gray equipment at Highland and primary colors at Katy.
The board also discussed swings that could be used by those in wheelchairs, improved lighting for the volleyball area, and restrooms.
Weather permitting, the board will begin to hold its monthly meetings at parks, beginning with Santa Fe on April 1. The board will meet at the ballfields to review improvements there, then tour other areas of the park and look at needed road and fence repairs.
Board members also discussed plans for the proposed Music in the Park events at the Santa Fe Fiesta Grounds and Movies in the Park at the downtown Irene Nelly Hudson Park.
Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy said that Main Street Chanute plans to manage the monthly movie night on Fridays with possible dates on June 5, July 23 and Aug. 6.
Brophy gave information on potential food trucks and performers for Music in the Park, and Shields had info on banks who could sponsor the events. Music in the Park is estimated to cost $300 to $500 and requires two to four volunteers to oversee set up.
Possible dates are Saturdays June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14, but board members also discussed a May 23 performance for area youth groups. Classes are scheduled to end May 27 and Memorial Day is May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.