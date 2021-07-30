MATT RESNICK
The drastic surge in COVID-19 cases sparked by the highly contagious delta variant has Neosho County Community College officials rethinking their plans for the upcoming school year.
As the calendar rolled to June, there were zero active COVID-19 cases in Neosho County. That number has since mushroomed to 110 — and rising. NCCC had eased its COVID-19-related protocols at the conclusion of the school year in May. Among other things, they made face coverings optional on campus grounds, and allowed travel for students and staff to areas that were not COVID-19 hot spots.
The school’s internal Core Emergency Response Team (CERT) is slated to meet early next week to discuss the rising case numbers and what action may need to be taken prior to the first day of classes on Aug. 23. NCCC also plans to dispatch a school official to a meeting called by the county’s emergency management department.
“I’ll be interested to hear what the county folks are saying about it as well,” NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody told The Tribune. “We continue to monitor the situation and are watching what various institutions are doing.”
In related news, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued updated COVID-19 guidance on Friday for K-12 schools. In her executive summary, she noted that the Centers for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have recommended universal indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors ages 2 and up — regardless of their vaccination status.
Additionally, her summary states that face coverings should be worn by the above-listed individuals on all forms of public transportation, including school buses.
“We’ll be looking at that as well,” Inbody said of the newly revised KDHE guidance. “We’re in close contact with the hospital and the county about this issue and will be gathering information from them.”
Inbody expressed a degree of disappointment regarding the recent turn of events with the nationwide spike in case numbers.
“Obviously, we had higher hopes that the numbers would come down over the summer and that COVID would be less of a threat — thanks to vaccinations and lower positivity numbers,” he said. “But, the delta variant has changed a lot of that. So we’re taking a fresh look at everything.”
Inbody indicated that on the plus side, the school has close to three weeks to sort things out on the protocol front.
“There are very few (summer) classes going on right now, so that gives us the opportunity not to make a snap decision, but rather, see how things play out,” he said. “Get guidance from other organizations and move forward with the best interest of our students in mind. And we’re hopeful that things will calm down between now and then, but there’s no indication that will happen.
“I don’t think anyone predicted this kind of surge in the middle of summer. So this is a possible game-changer as far as our plans are concerned.”
Inbody noted that NCCC residence hall students who agree to get vaccinated will receive $250 per semester in scholarship awards.
“When you think about all the money spent self-isolating students last year —bringing breakfast, lunch and dinner to their hall room and the staff time involved with that, it was very expensive,” Inbody said. “We’ve left it up to students. If you’d like to be vaccinated, that’s great. That saves us the money we were going to spend on COVID tests.
“Would we rather give the money to the coronavirus testing company for those students or give it to the students? So, that’s what we chose to do.”
Inbody plans on discussing possible COVID-19 protocols as part of his President’s report at the college’s regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting.
“We haven’t talked about it in several months because things had calmed down once there were no cases in the county in June,” he said. “Usually, it doesn’t require action from the board. I inform them how things are going and any kind of change in protocol.”
Further to that point, Inbody has unilateral authority to make changes to the college’s COVID-19 protocols.
"The emergency management policy that the board passed, allows me and (CERT) to make changes that are necessary," said Inbody. "We only meet with the board once a month. As it would happen with this situation, that's too slow to adapt to an ever-changing situation.
"I do inform them about what I'm doing, and of course, they hold me accountable for all of my actions."
Inbody said he currently has no plans to implement a schoolwide vaccine mandate.
"We have not broached that question," he said.
Inbody encouraged members of the community to get vaccinated.
"It's still our best path to some kind of normalcy — to have a greater percentage of people vaccinated," he said. "They say in war 'The enemy always gets a vote.' You come up with your best plan on how you're going to try to attack this thing. Well, the enemy also gets a vote."
