After receiving bleak news of potential districtwide budget cuts that could include personnel, Caleb Boulware stepped in and brightened the spirits of the USD 413 Board of Education Monday evening.
Boulware was introduced by Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps, who spoke glowingly of the first-year instructor.
Epps told the board that Boulware has reinvigorated the school’s combined disciplinary program, which functions similarly to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), but with robotics and arts also tacked on.
Boulware provided an in-depth look into the program, and chronicled his teaching background prior to arriving at Royster.
Boulware’s eighth-grade students have crafted what they call blessing boxes, to soon be dispersed at various churches throughout Chanute. Boulware said these students have shown tremendous progress throughout the year.
“Just their attention to detail,” Boulware said in a separate interview with The Tribune prior to the meeting. “You can tell they’re starting to figure things out and are becoming more particular about what they do.”
As part of the project, students have gone door-to-door in order to round up canned goods for the boxes. The class has also built insulated dog houses and donated them to the local animal shelter, as well as constructed the set pieces for Chanute High School’s upcoming play “The Miracle Worker.”
Projects for his sixth- and seventh-graders include building bird houses with traditional shop equipment, as well as coding and flying drones.
“I have sixth-graders using nail guns,” he said.
A staple of Boulware’s program, however, is the engineering and design of Co2 dragsters.
The program is designed to afford all RMS sixth-graders the opportunity to experience it, as that grade level is rotated quarterly throughout the school year.
Boulware instructs a pair of semester-length seventh-grade classes, totaling roughly 80 students. Eighth-graders have the option to take the class both semesters, with 65 to 70 currently enrolled.
“They’re staying with me the whole year,” Boulware said of the eighth-graders. “They like it so much they’ve rolled back in with me again.”
Boulware discussed critical components of the program.
“The goal is to teach kids to use their hands and to problem-solve,” he said.
Boulware’s vision for the near future is to teach an electrical class, which upon completion, students will be know how to wire a house.
“We’re going to teach them how to wire a light switch and outlet, and also how to plumb a house,” he said.
Boulware added that the future outlook for those types of jobs is bright.
“These companies are begging for our kids,” he said.
Other items in the process of being built by his students include mobile library shelving and cubbies for Lincoln Early Learning Center. Construction of the cubbies will save the district approximately $5,000 in expenses, according to Boulware.
“They got it priced to be built for $6,000 and we can build them for around $1,000,” he said.
Credentials
Boulware previously spent 12 years at Pittsburg High School as a STEM instructor. With much expertise in duck hunting and dog training, Boulware departed the teaching profession for a gig as a guide with Arcadia-based T&C Hunt Club. There, Boulware spent three years overseeing the waterfowl division.
“All I did was hunt and fish every day,” Boulware said, calling it a dream job. “I left education and chased the money.”
Making family a priority, Boulware elected to depart from there and re-enter the teaching world.
“I was never home, and I have three kids,” he said. “I told my wife I’m living my dream, but I’m giving up on my kids.”
Boulware then spent one year at Frontenac High School, working in the ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) program, but said that he felt out of his element.
“That was just a one year stop until I was able to get back into what I wanted to do,” he said.
Board meeting
Epps told the board Monday evening that he aims to bring in the very best.
“And these two gentlemen here are the very best in the business,” Epps said of Boulware and fellow first-year RMS art instructor Joe Summers. Epps had been familiar with Summers’ work as an experienced instructor, having grown up in the same area near Prescott.
“We want to give our kids the very best opportunities possible,” Epps said. “If you go down our 300 hallway, which is a lot of elective and ENCORE classes (band, chorus, art, computers, Spanish, CTE technology and health sciences), we’re the best in the state down that hallway — second to none.”
Epps said that Boulware and Summers have elevated the school, also mentioning choir teacher Lance Burnett in that grouping.
“Our kids want to come to school and be a part of something special, and now they are,” Epps said, vividly describing students who became laser-focused and engaged upon entering Boulware’s classroom. “We’re very proud that Mr. Boulware has expanded this program exponentially. This program is now in high demand in such a short amount of time.”
Boulware said it was an adjustment at the onset of the school year, as he contemplated what direction was best for the fledgling program.
“When Mr. Epps started giving me ideas, I thought, ‘Man, this is my passion — let’s go,’” Boulware said. “Let’s start teaching these kids to use their brains and get outside of the book. To create and build and to problem-solve.”
Boulware said the blessing box project designs were critiqued by members of the community, and that his students learned to deal with adversity from it.
“They did what most kids do and completely backpedaled — like everything we did was wrong,” he said. “But it was such a good learning moment. To make a mistake and come back and see a project through to the very last screw or brushstroke of paint, and being proud of that product.”
Boulware said he likes to remain in the background as his students diversify their skill set. That mindset was cultivated as a youth when he worked with his father on cabinetry and didn’t like being hovered over and nitpicked.
“They were building stuff for the high school set the other day, and they were rocking it,” he said. “They learn more that way — when I can step back and they can step in and run it. It’s neat to see these kids evolving.”
Boulware’s students also recently made laser-engraved nameplates for board members.
“These are all the skills I hear our community wants in our kids,” Epps later said. “And dadgummit, we’re doing it.”
Both Boulware and Epps emphasized that it’s far from being a boys-only club, as female students have flocked to the program.
“They want to be a part of this, too,” Epps said. “We have kids who have become leaders from this class. I’m so proud of what we’re doing.”
The presentations were well-received by the board.
“Our youth have made the boxes and secured the food,” said board member Ross Hendrickson of the blessing boxes. “How many other communities have you heard of that have kids doing that? That’s pretty special. The blessing boxes are going to be a big deal in our community.”
“As a school board member, but also as a parent of middle school kids, it’s really refreshing to see the excitement and passion you have for your job,” said Heather Guernsey of Boulware. “(My son) came home every day so excited to be in your class, and he was only there for a quarter. So you can probably look for him next year.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams was also impressed by the presentations of Boulware and Summers.
“They are two amazing teachers and have been great additions to Royster,” he said.
