This week the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a project to repair damaged girders on the 21st Street bridge over U.S. 169 at Chanute. Northbound traffic on U.S. 169 will be reduced to one lane at the work zone with a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
KDOT awarded the construction contract of $93,423 to Wildcat Construction, Inc., of Wichita. The project should be finished in three weeks, weather permitting. Persons with questions may contact Doug Pulliam at KDOT-Pittsburg, (620) 235-9523, or Priscilla Petersen at KDOT-Chanute, (620) 902-6433.
