ERIC SPRUILL
Meteorologist Chance Hayes of the National Weather Service stressed the importance of weather spotters on Tuesday night during the organization’s annual Storm Fury on the Plains presentation at Neosho County Community College.
The room of more than 50 spotters — first responders and emergency personnel — as well as weather enthusiasts and curious citizens received a refresher course on how to spot dangerous storms.
“You are our eyes and ears,” Hayes told the crowd. “Technology has its limitations; we cannot see under the radar. Never assume we know what’s going on under the clouds.
“If you see something, report it. We don’t always know the severity of the situation. Sometimes we see things, but we can’t confirm it. Real-time observations are critical. Only we can issue warnings and if you see it, the quicker we will be able to issue a warning.”
Hayes believes less than 25 percent of severe storms are actually confirmed.
It is critical for spotters to be aware of potential storms, because the NWS doesn’t issue a warning to get spotters into position.
During a 10-minute break, weather enthusiast Bill Merritt, who studied meteorology at the University of Kansas, said he attends the event every year.
“It is good to come out here because it seems like the terminology changes every year and technology is ever-changing,” the Thayer resident said. “I am always watching the radar.”
Hayes said one of the best things anyone can do is get a free weather app with radar on their phones.
“If you are out and about and you see some clouds that look dangerous, you can pull over and look at the radar. You can tell by certain colors on the radar if you need to stay where you are and ride it out, or if it is safe to continue,” Hayes said.
Hayes taught everyone in attendance how to tell which way a storm is heading, and how to tell if a storm has tornadic capabilities.
He also showed spotters how to tell if a storm has circulation or not.
“When you are watching a storm that has this big updraft, it is very hard to see circulation. What I advise is to take a 30-second video and play it back, swipe it back and forth and you can see if there is rotation in the clouds,” Hayes said.
He also told attendants how to spot where hail was falling and which parts of the storm contained strong straight-line winds.
Hayes said wind is one of the biggest dangers, noting that Kansas has already had two deaths in 2020.
He said one was a truck overturning and another was a mobile home being flipped over.
Hayes thanked the spotters for the job they do, but reminded them to be safe.
