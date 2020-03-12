Brian Campbell

MORAN — A Chanute principal will take over the helm of grades 7-12 at Marmaton Valley starting with the next school year.

Brian Campbell, Chanute High School principal, was hired by the USD 256 Board of Education at its meeting Monday. 

Current junior high and high school principal Kim Ensminger will take over duties as superintendent and elementary school principal next year, with the retirement of Ken McWhirter.

Campbell was selected from a pool of several applicants, Ensminger said.

“We had some very good candidates that applied for the position but we felt his knowledge and his rapport would be a good fit for Marmaton Valley,” Ensminger said.



