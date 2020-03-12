MORAN — A Chanute principal will take over the helm of grades 7-12 at Marmaton Valley starting with the next school year.
Brian Campbell, Chanute High School principal, was hired by the USD 256 Board of Education at its meeting Monday.
Current junior high and high school principal Kim Ensminger will take over duties as superintendent and elementary school principal next year, with the retirement of Ken McWhirter.
Campbell was selected from a pool of several applicants, Ensminger said.
“We had some very good candidates that applied for the position but we felt his knowledge and his rapport would be a good fit for Marmaton Valley,” Ensminger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.