MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School senior Sabrena Muñoz is doing her part to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of her Project Lead the Way biomedical pathway capstone project, Muñoz allotted time this semester to organize a vaccine clinic for USD 413 students and staff. Her time and effort came to fruition Wednesday evening when the clinic was held in the CHS commons.
The project was conducted in concert with Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
“I’ve been wanting to do this since the beginning of the semester and thought that involving the community with the high school would be a perfect capstone,” Muñoz said.
The clinic provided first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Muñoz noted that vaccinating youth is of paramount importance.
“Increasing our number of vaccinated students is going to be more beneficial in the long run,” she said, shortly after the 4 to 6:30 pm clinic began. “So I’m hoping we get a great turnout.”
Also on hand for the clinic was NMRMC Infection Preventionist Kristy Bunker.
“I think it’s gone well so far,” Bunker said. “It was well put together and the school did a great job with getting that information out to parents. I think it’s nice to have that convenience so that people can bring their kids in.”
Muñoz was grateful for Bunker’s assistance.
“This was an individual project, but I could not have done it without Kristy,” Muñoz said. “Clinics like this need to be done as (much) as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s a pressing issue.”
