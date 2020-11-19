The next Chanute Community Blood Drive is Monday Nov. 23, 1-6:30 pm and Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 am to 1 pm at the Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest.
In September the goal was reached by collecting 104 units of blood with 112 donors.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was sponsor for the September blood drive.
“We give a special thank-you to missionaries Elder Davis, Elder Jamison, Elder Paulson, Elder Norton and members for their service,” said Kathy Wright, blood chair.
There were five double digit donors in September; Leroy Chard with 31 gallons — that is a lot of bleeding for your fellowman, kudos to Alfred. Also Terry Stoll 17 gallons, Desiree Kepley 15, Charlie Bowers 14, and Brenda McNaught 12 gallons. To get to 12 gallons Brenda has donated successfully 95 times, all the others even more times; thank-you for being faithful repeat donors.
There were also nine other donors who reached benchmarks as follows: Rosemary Greenwood nine gallons, Robin Bearrick and Jean Cross seven gallons, Brenda Ikehorn and Larry Linberg five gallons, Steve Erbe four gallons and Aaron Clover, Martha McCoy, and Chad Van Houden all reached their first gallon.
“A special thanks to all our donors and congratulations to our mile marker donors,” Wright said.
The American Red Cross is currently screening for the COVID-19 antigen. Do you use the Donor App that is available? It is different than the Rapid Pass.
Schedule appointments, track donations, get rewards and it has the Donor card with it. You can also fill out the Rapid Pass from this app. Text BLOODAPP to 90999* to get the app that helps save lives or, search Red Cross Blood on the App store or on the Google Play store.
*Faithful volunteers for the month of September were Heather Guernsey, Sidney Haslett, Jennifer Lee, Jeanne Moerer, JoAnn Moran, Ed and Anne Ranz, Rena Snyder, Rosemary Sherman, The Chanute Tribune, The City of Chanute, Kathy Wright.
We still have appointments available for this blood drivem just call 431-9271 to make an appointment.
While several blood group systems are used to type blood, ABO is the most important. There are four ABO types: A, B, AB and O. Blood type is also determined by: Rh+ or Rh-. That leaves us with eight possible blood types:
A+ A-; B+ B-; AB+ AB-; O+ O-
“The rarest blood type is the type that’s not available when you need it!”
Blood Type How Many Have It Frequency
O + 1 person in 3 37.4%
O – 1 person in 15 6.6%
A + 1 person in 3 35.7%
A – 1 person in 16 6.3%
B + 1 person in 12 8.5%
B – 1 person in 67 1.5%
AB + 1 person in 29 3.4%
AB – 1 person in 167 .6%
*These are general estimations for educational purposes only. Actual data may vary. Original source: AABB Technical Manual 18th Edition
