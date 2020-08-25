ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 administrators held their weekly Zoom meeting with parents on Tuesday evening as they discussed gating criteria for the district.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said they have formed a committee that consists of two people from the county and the principals from each of the schools. They will meet today and inform the community by noon what the plan for the next week of classes will look like.
Gating criteria takes in several aspects, including student absenteeism compared to building attendance in the 2019-20 school year. Other factors are the two-week percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Neosho County, the cumulative county incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people in Neosho County, and the trend in the county.
As of Tuesday evening, Adams said the incidence rate is going up in the county, but schools should not be affected this week.
“Student absenteeism will be weighed very heavily in our decision,” Adams said.
Principals went over the color-coded scale and what would happen in the event the criteria forced them to move to a different plan.
Eric Hoops, Chanute Elementary School Principal, said that if they went from the green zone to yellow, they could only have 15 students in a classroom at once.
In this event, students from kindergarten through fifth grade with the last names beginning with A-K would attend school in the morning, while last names starting with L-Z would attend school in the afternoon.
This would also occur at the orange level, while a red level would result in 100 percent remote learning.
Matt Koester, Assistant Superintendent and Interim Principal at the high school, said grades 6 through 12 would only be affected if they reached orange or red levels.
“If we hit orange, we would switch to a four-day schedule. We would have classes on Monday and Tuesday, remote learning on Wednesday when we would do a deep clean of the schools, then go back to school on Thursday and Friday,” he explained.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell said parents of students who are learning remotely need to report absences to their schools.
“The software we use allows us to tell if a student misses a class or not. In the event they miss a class, it will go down as an unexcused absence until we know why they miss a class,” she said. “We know students have to miss at times due to various reasons. They are still students in our district and we have to know why a class was missed. Treat it just like you would if the student was sitting in the classroom in front of the teacher.”
Adams noted that they have upgraded the HVAC filters in every building in the district to the level the Centers for Disease Control recommends.
At the end of the meeting, Koester said they are currently coming up with a plan on how to handle attendance at athletic events.
“We will obviously have to limit attendance. We are trying to figure out how we will separate fans at these contests,” Koester said. “We should have the plan ready by Friday.”
Koester also wanted to encourage parents who pick their children up at the high school to do so in front of the building.
“We’ve had a little confusion because all students enter the building through the west side of the building to have their temperature taken. Parents have been picking them up at the same place, but that’s not necessary. We need to use the front of the building to limit contact,” he said.
