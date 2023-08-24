Domino’s now set to open in November

Domino’s Pizza in Chanute is set to open in November now.
Justin McCraney, area supervisor for D&E Pizza, told The Tribune on Thursday afternoon it is aiming for a November opening.
The restaurant is actively hiring at Domino’s, 1422 S. Santa Fe.
On Thursday afternoon, workers from Advantage Electric of Ottawa worked on setting up the electricity at the building.
The Chanute Regional Development Authority announced this news in March.
The Tribune previously reported Domino’s was planning to open in September.
