Domino’s now set to open in November

A worker from Advantage Electric out of Ottawa sets up the electricity at the new Domino’s Pizza store in Chanute. It is located at 1422 S. Santa Fe, across from Scooters Coffee. Justin McCraney, who is the area supervisor for D&E, the company who owns the new store as well as the one in Parsons, said people can apply to work at the store as it is actively taking applications. Domino’s in Chanute is expected to open in November now, McCraney reported to The Tribune on Thursday.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune

Domino’s Pizza in Chanute is set to open in November now.

Justin McCraney, area supervisor for D&E Pizza, told The Tribune on Thursday afternoon it is aiming for a November opening.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments