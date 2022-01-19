Legacy includes scholarship at NCCC
In August 2015, I was honored to be the speaker at the Jesse L. Jackson Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to share my story of my grandfather. In honor of what would have been his 105th birthday and as we are coming up on the annual Jesse L. Jackson Prayer Breakfast in May, I wanted to share my story with you again. And to ask you for your support to continue his legacy by donating to the Jesse L. and France A. Jackson Memorial Scholarship fund.
Every spring semester, the Jackson family awards a $250 scholarship to a Neosho County high school senior who is planning to attend Neosho County Community College or to an incoming Neosho County Community College student. Thus far, the citizens of Chanute have donated $320 and with family donations, the total is $5,400. In our endeavor to have the scholarship endowed at $10,000, we are halfway to our goal that is set for December 2023. For more information, contact Kelly Colter at NCCC at (620) 717-5907 or Brenda Greene at jacksongreene@hotmail.com
Please enjoy my story and we look forward to your support.
Victoria Jackson
Special to the Tribune
Jesse Jackson Prayer Breakfast
– August 28, 2015
I am honored to be here with you today to share my story about my grandfather. I knew Jesse Lee Jackson as “Daddy.” He was the first male figure in my life, he was the head of our house and someone I looked up to and felt comfortable talking to him about anything. I admit that I was always a little anxious to talk to him, but he never made me feel like I would regret having the conversation.
My fondest memories of my grandfather were the times we spent on our summer “vacations” in his hometown of Tennessee Colony, Texas. I can remember taking these trips every summer for about seven years. I was four years old when I began taking these trips. My first memories started about six years old. I remember it was always a chore packing up the car the night before because we took everything but the kitchen sink, as some would say. You see, Daddy’s home was located in a remote area of Tennessee Colony; the closest neighbor was about a block away and the only way you knew where your neighbor lived was by the single light pole that would shine in their yard at night.
Before we would leave the driveway, he would say a prayer something like this: “Lord, keep us safe as we travel over these highways and byways.” See this was back the 1970s when African Americans weren’t welcomed in certain townships throughout Oklahoma and Texas. So most of the time, we would drive straight through only to stop for gas and restroom breaks in places where he felt safe, and sometimes these stops would be on the side of the road. There were still places where we could only use the restrooms that said “colored only.” I can hear him saying, “Butch, let me have a sandwich and a soda pop.” Butch was his nickname for my grandmother. I never quite knew why he called her that, but I can tell you that no one else could call her Butch.
When we finally arrived at the little three-room house, his face would light up with joy because this was his childhood home, the place that held his childhood memories. As soon as he would put the car in park, he would say another little prayer: “Thank you, Lord for our safe travels.” Daddy would be the first one inside making sure there weren’t any unwelcome house guests because he knew my grandmother was terrified of them and truth be told so was I. (I guess you can imagine the type of house guests I’m talking about!) We didn’t have the luxuries of having a TV or phone. We only had a radio to keep us entertained and in touch with the outside world. But we really didn’t need a television because we had other things to keep us entertained. Heck, we didn’t even have a bathroom in the house for the first few years of my visits.
We would have to use the outhouse, which is an experience I will never forget. I was so happy when we finally got a bathroom added onto the house. It was the “best thing next to apple pie,” as daddy would sometimes say.
Daddy would entertain us at night by teaching us how to catch lightning bugs to use as body jewelry or put them in jars to use for light while we played in the yard at night. He showed us that it’s true that you can fry an egg on black tar when it’s very hot. He would make sure that we visited our cousins at least a couple times a week, if not every day. Family was very important to him and he kept the lines of communications open for us. This was a time in my life that I cherished the most. This was his home away from home, a place where he could reminisce on his days as a boy growing up. I know he felt blessed to be able to share that with us. And I feel very blessed and honored to have experienced it.
When the summer vacation was over and we were back home, he didn’t skip a beat. We would unpack the car and he would be off to a meeting. He was also very committed to the community of Chanute.
During my elementary school years, he was the janitor at my school. I don’t think very many of my classmates realized that he was my grandfather. But most mornings he would be sure to find me to say, “Good Morning.” All the teachers and staff had respect for him. I might not have shown it then, but I was proud to have my grandfather working at my school. As I got older and moved on to Junior High, I didn’t see him every day, but I always knew he was watching over me. By this time he was starting to get more involved in the community and began his 12-year career as part of the City Commission and as you all know, was elected mayor for two terms. I didn’t realize how much of an impact he had on the community, but as far as Jesse Jackson is concerned, I just knew that he was my grandfather — a person I looked up to, a person I could trust and a person I knew loved his family dearly.
Every Sunday, Daddy would attend New Hope Baptist Church. Sometimes during devotion he would belt out a song. I can hear him singing one of his favorite songs “Shine on Me” — it goes a little something like this…. “Shine on Me, Shine on Me, let the light from the lighthouse shine on me. I heard the voice of Jesus say, come unto me and rest, lay down thou weary one, lay down, thy head upon my breast. Shine on Me, Shine on Me, let the light from the lighthouse shine on me.” And one of his favorite Bible verses was 1 Corinthians 13: 11-13 which reads... “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. For now we see in a mirror, dimly but then face to face. Now I know in part; but then I shall know just as I also am known. And now abide faith, hope and charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”
Sunday dinners at my grandparents’ house was a must. To my grandparents, it was a very important for families to sit down and enjoy a meal together. Many of our Sunday dinners included some of the college students. He knew how important it was to share his fortune with others, so his door was always open to whomever needed help or just a home cooked meal. After dinner he would go and sit in his chair in the living room to watch whatever sports game was on that afternoon. Most of the time the TV would be watching him, but if you tried to change the channel, he would say that he wasn’t asleep that he was only resting his eyes.
In 1986, I was honored to have my grandfather present me with my college diploma when I graduated from Neosho County Community College. I remember him saying “You are somebody.” That was a catch phase he would tell you when you did something good or when something good happened to you or whenever he felt you needed an uplifting – and he meant it.
To me he was that “somebody.” He taught me that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me and that faith is in the eye of the beholder. He was a God-fearing man and I truly believe that his job on earth was to uplift others. He was the spirit of faith, hope, joy and love. He was the essence of love for his family. Nothing came between him and his family and that is something that perhaps all of us can carry with us as we leave this place today. Jesse Jackson was a role model for me and if you just happened to know him, you know he was a role model for you. But if you didn’t know him, then just remember “and now abide faith, hope and charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”
