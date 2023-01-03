Elks 21

TFI receives suitcases from the Elks Lodge. Pictured, from left: Vienna Rose, TFI Family Services; Ruthann Boatwright, Chanute Elks Lodge Secretary

 Contributed photo

Chanute Elks Lodge #806 presented suitcases for children in foster care to KVC Kansas and TFI Family Services last week. Funds for the lodge’s donation came from a grant application to the Elks National Foundation.

“Children placed in these agencies are not in control of their circumstances. They need to be provided as much dignity as possible,” said Ted Boatwright, Exalted Ruler. “Our lodge was ecstatic we were awarded these grant funds from ENF to help our local kids.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments