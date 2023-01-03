Chanute Elks Lodge #806 presented suitcases for children in foster care to KVC Kansas and TFI Family Services last week. Funds for the lodge’s donation came from a grant application to the Elks National Foundation.
“Children placed in these agencies are not in control of their circumstances. They need to be provided as much dignity as possible,” said Ted Boatwright, Exalted Ruler. “Our lodge was ecstatic we were awarded these grant funds from ENF to help our local kids.”
In 1928, one man’s dream became a reality for all Elks and the communities Elks serve. Then-National President John F. Malley envisioned a plan that would “unite the forces of the Order into a mighty army for the service of mankind.” During the annual Grand Lodge Convention in Miami that year, Malley’s call to service inspired delegates to take action by voting to establish the Elks National Foundation with an initial $100,000 grant. Since its inception, the ENF has contributed more than $500 million toward Elks charitable projects nationwide. This year, the ENF allocated $14.9 million to fund the Community Investments Program, investing in Elks communities through grants for local Elks lodges. Elks programs continue to grow each year, allowing Elks to do even more to build stronger communities.
Chanute Elks Lodge was organized in 1902. For 120 years, members of Chanute Elks have had fun while actively serving the community. In doing so, the lodge has donated more than $3.4 million to local charities. The Chanute Elks Lodge currently has more than 500 members who support community projects.
