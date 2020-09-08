ERIC SPRUILL
Chanute USD 413 sent out a letter to students on Tuesday informing parents that their students’ meals will be free through the month of December, thanks to the USDA extending its summer meal program.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said that this is important for the community.
“From my end, this is a huge win for the students and families to have that food security again maintained throughout the end of the year,” he said.
“We are well aware that there is a large need in our community and truly grateful that the USDA has again stepped up to help combat hunger for the students of Chanute.”
Chanute started using the program last Friday.
“We are excited to let everyone know that all USD 413 students will receive free breakfast and lunch until December 2020,” Food Service Director Terri Jo Markham said. “We started providing free breakfast and lunch on Sept. 4. This includes one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for all students.”
These meals are also available for synchronous learners.
To pick up meals for synchronous learning students, Markham asks that the students’ parents fill out a Google form by Friday for the following week’s meals. The form is on the district’s website, usd413.org, and found in the COVID-19 Parents Resources section.
“We do ask that if you normally fill out a free/reduced meal application to please continue to do so if you haven’t already for the 2020-21 school year. Approved applications will be used when the USDA funds run out,” Markham said.
Anyone with questions can contact Markham at 620-432-2506 or by email at markhamt@usd413.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.