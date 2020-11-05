THAYER — Local farmers David and Barbara Powers directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Thayer Christian Preschool.
Thayer Christian Preschool will use the funds to further grow its early childhood education program.
“We cannot thank David and Barbara enough for this donation. The love and support they pour into our preschool is such a tremendous blessing,” said Olivia Rousselle, preschool program director/head teacher. “We will be able to continue showing God’s love to the families in our local community with these funds.”
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America. To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com
The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on Aug. 1 and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
