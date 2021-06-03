Tribune staff
The June and July exhibit at the Chanute Art Gallery features an experienced artist.
“We’re excited about the show,” said Jean Cross. “It is an unusual exhibit, the artwork of Tom Ellis of Iola. At age 77, he has worked in Los Angeles and New York in creative circles and ‘rubbed elbows’ with some very famous and interesting people over his long career.
“His artwork is quite varied, and very skillful in whatever genre he has chosen for that piece.”
Ellis is not your average artist. He tries hard to never repeat himself, and his work reflects this pwhilosophy. Largely self-taught, Ellis spent 40 years plying his art on the West Coast (Los Angeles), before moving back to his home in southeast Kansas (Iola).
Although his sporadic art seems anathema to most galleries, visitors to his exhibitions find his eclectic works to be beautiful, entertaining, and often times, moving. Ellis claims his paintings are nonsensical, just for fun, but many viewers who allow their imaginations to be sparked have opened to their own inter tpretations. Ellis’ art ranges from classical figure studies and portraiture, to landscapes and abstract genres. He hopes to bring an appreciation of modern art to people’s lives by exposing them to alternative forms of the decorative arts. Original works will be offered for sale, as well as almost 200 different images of fine art prints signed by the artist.
The exhibit will be held at 17 N. Lincoln through July 28. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 pm. Admission is free. Special events are planned: an opening reception on Saturday from 2-4 pm and a special “Dress to Impress” party 6 to 8:30 pm July 3.
The “Dress to Impress” event will feature prizes for the best-dressed attendees, from tuxedos and evening gowns, to 70s hippie or 50s high heels and handbags. “Whatever idea of dressing up is, that is exactly what the party is about,” Cross said. “Put some effort into it. Imagination is key. This is not a Halloween event; it is a social event to give people a sense of taste and culture, and pride through diversity.”
Prizes will be awarded to the classiest, the most beautiful, the best thought-out, the most imaginative outfits, and others.
