MATT RESNICK
In an election night stunner, 19-year-old Alex Rodriquez is poised to become the youngest ever elected to the USD 413 Board of Education. Rodqriquez was one of a quartet of first-time candidates vying for three open seats.
Heather Guernsey was the leading vote-getter (894), followed by Matt Godinez (718) and Rodriquez (515).
Also running was Neosho County Hospital CEO Dennis Franks, who was unseated after his fourth-place finish. Franks, who unofficially tallied 465 votes, had been on the board since July, after he was named to fill the vacated seat of Gary Wheeler. In addition to Franks, the other two outgoing board members are David Seibel and Nathan Falk.
Tuesday night, Guernsey said she is ecstatic to be joining the board.
“I just feel honored that people would trust me with the school board seat,” she said. “I’m really excited to work with the board and to learn more about how the board runs. And I’m excited to see what I can do to help.”
Rodriquez, meanwhile, said he feels humbled and excited by the results.
“I’m very excited to begin my work,” said Rodriquez, an aspiring politician. “I’ve had people tell me that they were worried a kid wouldn’t get elected, and that would stifle any type of career in public service I could have. And my response to that was, ‘Well, Lincoln failed repeatedly.’ And I knew that if I were to fail that it wouldn’t be the end — it would just be the beginning. It would be an election under my belt and some experience.”
Rodriquez said that he won’t automatically rubber stamp agenda items.
“I don’t like being micromanaged — I don’t like micromanaging people,” he said. “We hire administrators to do their jobs. But I’m not going to be passive either.”
Rodriquez said he felt his chances of victory increased after the recent candidate forum.
“I liked my odds after the forum,” he said, noting that he received positive feedback about several of his answers regarding major issues. “The reception from the forum led me to be a little more confident.”
NCCC Board of Trustees
Only one of three incumbents running for the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees survived election night, as leading vote-getter Charles Boaz (1,064 votes) retained his seat. Unseated were Kevin Berthot (677) and Jennifer Westerman (674), while newcomers Bryan Schulz (746) and Martha McCoy (683) were elected. In addition, there were 29 write-in votes.
Chanute City Commission
With three open seats, a trio of incumbents retained their Chanute City Commission status. Jacob LaRue, who doubles as mayor, led the way with 700 votes. Trailing LaRue was Sam Budreau (513), Kevin Berthot (513) and Jane Brophy (410).
Low turnout
With no state or federal candidates on the ballot, voter turnout was exceedingly low in Neosho County. Only 1,735 registered voters of 11,215 (15.47 percent) cast votes Tuesday.
The official canvass of votes will be conducted by county commissioners the morning of Nov. 15.
