GREG LOWER
Chanute has added two eating establishments close to the Neosho County Community College campus.
The Hangout Bar and Grill opened this month and the Sweet Spot opened over the holidays.
The Hangout serves smashburgers along with other bar and grill items with a full liquor bar, while the Sweet Spot is a bakery serving a hot daily special, salads and sandwiches.
The former general manager of Playmakers, Jessica Phillips is owner of The Hangout and purchased it after the death of the previous owner, Ray “Shorty” Bonilla. The location at 1202 S. Steuben was previously the Sting.
The Hangout had a soft opening Jan. 17. It opened to the public Jan. 19 with hours of 11 am to 9 pm, seven days a week.
The Hangout has 16 employees with seating for 44 customers in the dining area and 12 at the bar.
Phillips has always worked in the service industry, she said, and her parents owned a restaurant at one time, and she opened because she enjoys meeting people. She worked at Playmakers prior to the fire in 2021.
Lisa Daniels owns the Sweet Spot and had a very soft opening in October, she said. The location at 513 W. 14th is open 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Friday and 10 am to 2 pm Saturday.
“We’ve kind of been taking baby steps,” she said. “Right now, we’re just kind of keeping it simple.”
During the winter, Daniels has soups and chilis. Some of her hot daily specials sell out early and include meatloaf and chicken and beef noodles.
The noodles are rolled from scratch and the recipes were handed down in Daniels’ family from her grandmother. She sells cookies, cupcakes, pies by the slice, and makes special order cakes.
Many of the meals are takeout, but there is limited dine-in seating, including her dad’s recliner.
Daniels said her father was part of her original drive to open the shop. He liked to meet friends for coffee, and she wanted a place where he could enjoy a slice of pie.
“I would love to have that crowd,” she said.
Daniels works with her mother, and the shop has four employees.
They plan to expand the menu in the future. Her goal is to have heat-and-eat or take-and-bake items.
“We have big plans,” Daniels said.
She plans an open house 1 to 4 pm Feb. 12 to sell Super Bowl appetizer platters and Valentine’s Day baskets.
