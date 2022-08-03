Editor’s note: An article detailing the district’s state assessments for English literature arts was published in the Aug. 3 edition of The Tribune.
MATT RESNICK
Monday evening’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting focused on the district’s 2020-21 state assessment results. The 2021-22 results will not be available for review until October.
The assessments aim to measure students’ comprehension of the Kansas College and Career Ready Standards at each grade. The science assessment asked students to answer questions about data presented in narratives, equations, graphs, tables and diagrams.
The science assessment report presented by Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester revealed results for fifth, eighth and 11th grade students. In comparison to the average state results, and with a standard error in place, USD 413 fifth and eighth students scored just below the median state average, while 11th-grade students were slightly above.
In the final evaluation, all three district grades tested below the Level 3 proficiency benchmark in the categories of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Earth and Space Sciences. “Below” denotes that in a particular area, district students typically performed below students who received the minimum Level 3 score.
Results further revealed that USD 413 fifth- and eighth-graders had a higher combined percentage for Level 1 and Level 2 scoring than the state average. This was accentuated with 51 percent of the district’s eighth-grade students scoring at Level 1, the lowest proficiency mark, compared to a 43 percent state average; 37 percent of district fifth-grade students scored at Level 2, compared to the state average of 29 percent.
By contrast, district fifth- and eighth-grade students were slightly below the Level 3 and 4 proficiency benchmarks compared to the state, with the exception of eighth-grade students scoring at Level 4. The district’s 11th-grade students tested slightly better, with only 23 percent scoring Level 2 compared to 28 percent for the state average. The district also had a higher combined percentage of 11th-grade students categorized with Level 3 and Level 4 proficiency compared to the state average.
Math testing
The district’s math assessment testing also failed to meet proficiency expectations for grades third through eighth and 10th — virtually across the board.
The district was given “Below” marks for each of the three grade levels in 12 of the 13 math categories — although younger grade levels were not administered testing for several of the categories. Those include areas such as Overall Concepts and Procedures, Geometry, Algebra, and Expressions and Equations. The only category the district received a “Meets” mark was Modeling and Data Analysis for eighth- and 10th-grade students. No “Exceeds” marks were given.
District third-graders struggled the most, according to the data, with the combined number of students testing at Level 1 and Level 2 markedly higher than the state average, while those same students tested lower at Levels 3 and 4 in comparison to the state.
Effects of COVID-19 pandemic
The assessment documents preface that a single test score does not provide a complete or precise measure of student achievement. Interpretation of the assessment results should also take into consideration other measures of student achievement.
The document also advises that when evaluating the results, district officials should take into account ways in which the global pandemic altered and disrupted the classroom landscape and how that influenced individual student performance.
Superintendent Kellen Adams believes that the pandemic had a drastic effect on student learning.
“We know, and research says, that the teacher in the classroom is the No. 1 factor towards student success,” Adams said. “As a result, we believe that taking away from the total face-to-face interaction time over the course of the pandemic has limited students’ total amount of time with the teacher — the (single) best (resource) for their academic success in the classroom.”
Adams holds the opinion that younger grade levels have been more directly impacted by the pandemic.
“In the realm of all we know regarding human growth and development, I believe firmly in the importance of experiences at the younger ages — again ranging from how to interpret human emotions (complex) to how to properly line up for lunch (simple),” he said. “These life skills are only best learned in one environment — with a loving, caring adult to show a young student how this is done.”
Adams reiterated his view that school experiences prepare students and translate well to real-world experiences.
“How to navigate the social interactions and other complexities that the real world of working with human beings represents,” he said. “Things such as teamwork, collaboration, sharing (younger grades), listening/respecting an authority figure and working towards a common goal are best learned in an environment where there are other human beings (classmates/peers). These really aren’t skills that can be honed in a Zoom environment.”
