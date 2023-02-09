GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission approved application forms Wednesday evening for facility rental by for-profit groups.
The board spent more than two hours discussing the contracts proposed by CRC Director Monica Colborn before approving changes. The board asked Colborn to put together a proposal after approving non-profit rental applications for single events and long-term memorandums of understanding with non-profit groups including the Chanute school district, Neosho County Community College, Chanute Christian Academy and Liberty Home School Alliance.
“We talked about a lot of things last meeting,” Colborn said, adding that she provided the proposal to open discussion. “The ball is in your court.”
The approval Wednesday sets a limit of two hours per day and two days per week. The CRC has memorandums with two for-profit groups, Renewed Strength LLC and Drums Alive, which expire at the end of this month.
The board rejected a proposal to limit the contracts to one month at a time. For-profit programs would also have the option to partner with the CRC.
One-time events such as birthday parties rent for $20 an hour, and programs on multiple days rent for $15 an hour.
The challenge is to schedule rentals on multiple days so they do not conflict with CRC programs. The big issue is the prime-time hours after school from 3:30 to 7:30 pm Monday through Friday for the gymnasium, multi-purpose room and party rooms.
CRC member Lance Burnett said that he did not want a situation where a non-CRC program had to reschedule times because the existing contract conflicts with a new CRC program.
Communication will be important, CRC member Derek Sharp said.
Members discussed whether to rent facilities on a seasonal basis, with a season being either a calendar quarter or a period of eight to ten weeks.
Spring soccer practice is March 1 through May 1, and the fall season begins Sept. 1. Coaches sometimes move soccer and baseball practices indoors during rain or summer heat, so planners will want the rec center available.
Colborn said an insurance representative approached the center about booking one hour a day for a full week each month over a year.
Drums Alive and Renewed Strength are health-related activity programs, which board members said are in line with the CRC’s mission to benefit the community. But they also asked if a tax return assistance program could say it also benefits the community.
Some rentals will be the decision of the CRC, which would reserve the right to decline a rental.
CRC member Derek Swader said he did not want to leave Colborn with a conflict where one program argues over a decision about another program. He said there should be guidelines to avoid online “flaming.”
Burnett also wanted to avoid blocking potential rentals, leaving the facilities idle.
“I want to encourage as much programming as possible,” he said.
Member Betsy Olson said that the reality is they can’t anticipate every need or circumstance.
Space could also be rented that is not usable for programming, similar to the Prom Closet on the upper floor which provides clothing assistance to students.
Under an agreement where the CRC handles a for-profit program, the CRC manages legwork such as advertising and administration while the applicant instructs the program. The CRC would then receive 30 percent of the revenue.
Swader and Colborn also reviewed liability insurance in the MOUs over concerns that a renting group’s insurance may not cover all of the property or bodily liability in a situation. They decided the current language in the rental applications is adequate.
