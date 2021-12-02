MATT RESNICK
After 29 years of service, the crowning achievement of Teri Lund’s teaching career has come to fruition.
A physical education instructor at Royster Middle School, Lund was recently named Kansas Middle School PE Teacher of the Year.
The lengthy submission process began in the spring when Lund was nominated by a former peer in the profession. It was capped off with Thursday’s ruckus assembly at Royster to honor her with the award.
“Just to be nominated by someone I look up to was exciting,” Lund said. “It was a tedious process, so it’s pretty exciting to actually have won the award.”
Lund spent the first 20 years of her career as a PE teacher at Chanute Elementary School, and the past nine years at Royster. Lund lightheartedly described herself as the nerd of physical education.
“I just love going out and finding new ideas, and bringing them back to class and sharing them with the students,” she said. “I don’t just stick to the same curriculum. I always tell kids to think outside of the box or step outside of their comfort zone and try new things.”
Her motivating drive is her connection with the students.
“Royster is my second family, and the students are like my kids,” Lund said. “Five years from now they may not remember the activities we planned, but I hope they remember the connection that we had.”
Upon hearing of Lund’s selection, Royster student Keaton Baker made a sign that read “Great job, Mrs. Lund. You rock.” With the sign in tow, Baker made his rounds around Royster hollering out that Mrs. Lund rocks.
“It’s connections like this that make me so happy, and privileged to be a part of the community and district here in Chanute,” Lund said.
A class of 1987 Chanute High alum, Lund said that former local teaching icon Jim Woods was among her biggest influences.
“He took me under his wing at the high school and always made you feel special,” she said. “I just have such fond memories of him.”
Woods convinced her to join the school’s weight-lifting program, where she became the first female member of the powerlifting team.
“I was trying to play forward in basketball and was getting pushed around,” she said. “He noticed that one day and told me that I needed to put on some muscle.”
Lund added that she was also positively impacted by former CHS physical education instructor Michelle DiLisio, from whom she gained in-depth knowledge of aerobic workouts. She also mentioned Rexine Spencer and Kent Frazell as early-career colleagues she holds in high regard.
Lund said she has thoroughly enjoyed working under each of the principals throughout her career, most notably current RMS Principal Don Epps.
“Every principal I’ve had has been a huge supporter of physical education,” she said. “And with Don, I might have some crazy idea, and he always says ‘how can we make it happen?’ So we work really well together.”
Lund said that she’s not even thinking about retirement.
“I love what I do,” she said.
